Chapel Hill, NC

Drivers wanted: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools recruiting bus drivers for upcoming school year

By Heather Fordham
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The recruitment process for bus drivers in North Carolina is underway for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School District is hiring bus drivers. The district is offering a $4,000 sign on bonus. Pay starts at $16.50 an hour. Last fall,...

