Ector County, TX

ECSO investigating found body

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an unknown man who was found Monday morning south of Highway 302.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said an oil field worker found the body of a man, believed to be younger than 35 and Caucasian, off to the side of a lease road around 9:30 a.m.

Due to the condition of the body, it’s believed he’d been there two to five days, Griffis said, calling the situation “very suspicious.”

Investigators are checking out reports of missing people to see if the man’s identity can be established, Griffis said.

An autopsy will also be conducted, he said.

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
