Sexton, Cochran talk Dobbs ruling, inflation response

Two statewide elected officials reacted to a historic court ruling and surging inflation and gas prices on Friday.

Tennessee House of Representatives Speaker Cameron Sexton and State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) spoke with The Advocate & Democrat late last week, on the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade , which limited states’ ability to regulate abortions.

The court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization held that Roe was wrongly decided in 1973 and that the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee a constitutional right to abortion. Instead, the court announced in Dobbs , the issue should be left to state legislatures to determine abortion’s legality.

“This is very exciting news,” Cochran, who represents parts of Monroe County, said. “I’ve always been very openly pro-life. In Tennessee, we’ve already done the groundwork. We passed a trigger law two years ago that said if this were to come where Roe v Wade were to be overturned, except in the case of a medical emergency, abortion is banned.”

The trigger law is set to go into effect 30 days after the decision was announced. It criminalizes the performing of an abortion or the attempt to perform one and charges a person with a Class C felony. It does not levy charges against the woman who seeks the abortion.

“In Tennessee we’ve been committed to saving the lives of the unborn for a long time and have had those measures in place,” Cochran said. “It doesn’t appear we need to go into a special session or anything like that.”

Sexton added that even though he was on the road Friday, he was still able to get Gov. Bill Lee’s reaction to the news.

“I talked to the governor on my way over here and he’s excited,” Sexton said. “It’s his legislation that’s the trigger — it takes place 30 days after the decision. The governor sent out a memo with guidance for what (the Dobbs ruling) means. We’re waiting for the attorney general to tell us exactly what was passed and what it means.”

While this announcement didn’t come as a shock to most people — the draft decision was leaked a few months ago — it still wasn’t something that was long expected by the general populace.

“I think when we had a 5-4 court ideologically, I always thought it was a longshot to take up the necessary case to on that precedent or that they would rule in such a broad sense,” Cochran said. “When we saw more conservatives appointed — when it got to that 6-3 margin — I think it gave me some hope.”

Sexton agreed with that assessment, saying that he thought Chief Justice John Roberts’ concurrence, which upheld a ban after 15 weeks in Mississippi but did not favor overruling Roe , was a more realistic expectation.

“I don’t know if I can sit here and say I saw where they would give it all back to the states,” Sexton said. “Most of us thought it’d be what Roberts said, where it’d be a certain number of weeks reduction. That’s where it looked like all the legislation was going.”

He pointed out that the Dobbs decision was the cap of a series of major rulings by the court over the course of the week, which included overturning a requirement in New York to show “proper cause” to be able to carry a concealed weapon as well as ruling that if state funds go to fund some private schools then the state cannot discriminate against religious schools by not allowing funds to go to them.

“It’s been interesting watching the decisions of the court move on some of these issues and what does that mean for the near future,” Sexton said.

Another major topic being dealt with nationally, as well as locally, is the increased cost of living through inflation and increased gas prices. Reports have indicated that inflation has risen nearly 9% in the past year and talk is widespread about how to deal with it.

“We have to stay the course, enacting policies that make Tennessee the most business friendly state in the nation,” Cochran said. “During the pandemic, we were only one of seven states where the economy grew.”

He said he believes while inflation and high gas prices have hurt state residents, the difficulty isn’t as great as some other areas.

“We passed policies that allow citizens and businesses to keep more of their money and they can put that money to work for them,” he said. “Keeping taxes and regulations low, even when we’re facing some global restrictions when we’re talking about inflation and the global market in general, we have to make sure we remain competitive.”

On gas prices, the idea has been floated by some to give a holiday on gas taxes in the hopes of that giving some relief. However, both Cochran and Sexton were skeptical about that as a good option here.

“In Tennessee, it’s a tax on wholesalers rather than a direct gas tax at the pump,” Cochran said. “We could repeal that tax, but it’s not necessarily a guarantee the consumer is going to see that savings.”

Instead, Sexton said the General Assembly favored a different path than affecting gas prices.

“We went to sales tax on groceries,” he said. “That’s collected at the cash register, so you will see those savings. When inflation is high and gas prices are high, people will limit their travel, but they still need to eat. We felt like taking the grocery tax to 0% the whole month of August, we would get just as much to give to people on tax relief as we would have trying to do the wholesaler tax on gas.”

Sexton also argued that the reports on the rise of inflation aren’t quite accurate.

“The Biden administration saying that inflation is 8% is hogwash,” Sexton said. “It’s 15-18%. Look at grocery store prices, look at gas prices — they’re using an average, but on things you’re really using, it’s double what they say it is.”

Sexton said the core of the problem was an overreaction followed by a delay in action.

“The federal reserve missed the boat, they didn’t start soon enough to try and control inflation,” he said. “The government overspent a ton of money, which caused the inflation. Then there’s supply chain problems because things can’t get into the U.S. and that’s causing a cost adjustment.”

He said mistakes by President Joe Biden also impacted gas prices. The Biden administration has largely blamed high gas prices on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“You’ve got refineries not going in full because the Biden administration won’t let them,” Sexton noted. “Biden taking away the (Keystone XL) pipeline makes us more reliant on the Saudis and Russia, which we don’t want to be. He’s only using the reserves to do incremental change, not long term change. They’re not really doing anything to control it.”

Sexton added that he believes decisions at the state level will help residents going forward.

“The good news for people in Tennessee is we don’t have an income tax, so there’s not that extra burden on you,” he said. “We’re set up so your dollar can go further even during inflation. We can manage our way through this and not every state can. We’re very cautiously optimistic about the next 18 months, but we’re prepared to power through it if we need to.”