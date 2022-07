BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to the area of 1320 11th Street to check on a woman. Officers responded to the area and were initially unable to locate the female near the original reported location. As officers patrolled through the area a female could be heard screaming and yelling. Officers followed the sounds and found 32-year-old Sarah Harris Way running in between houses and through backyards between O Street and Withers Lane.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO