Declaration of Independence Reading to Happen Friday

Haylee is the daughter of Krystal Wheless and Doug Eaves, Jr. Her siblings include Lilly Wheless, Brantley Wheless, Ayden Eaves, and Devin Eaves. Haylee attends Timpson High School, where she is an upcoming Senior. She is a Varsity softball player, Varsity Cheerleader, 3-time UCA All-American Cheerleader, she is a member of the UIL news writing staff placing 5th at regional meet, she is also a member of Junior Chamber of Commerce. This is what being the 2022 Miss Frontier Days Queen means to her, "It is more than just a crown and title. It is about representing the town of Timpson that I love and has always allowed me to thrive." Throughout her reign as 2022 Miss Frontier Days Queen Haylee hopes to represent not only the town of Timpson but also Shelby County with honor, grace, and dignity. And hopefully can give something back to her hometown and community by inspiring others to become involved.

TIMPSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO