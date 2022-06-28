ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

Declaration of Independence Reading to Happen Friday

By Submitted by April Prince
 3 days ago

June 28, 2022 - The Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association announces that the United States Declaration of...

SC Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda, July 5

July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 5th day of July, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
City of Tenaha Notice of Special Meeting, July 5 Agenda

July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a special called meeting of the governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on Tuesday the 5th day of July 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
TENAHA, TX
SC Commissioners' Court Grant Workshop, July 6

July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Grant Workshop of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 6th day of July, 2022 at 10am in the Courtroom/Community Room of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Presents 'An Evening with Lady Nash'

July 1, 2022 - The House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Presents 'An Evening with Lady Nash' on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 3:30pm. Special guest is Dr. Alma Allen, Vineyard Place International, Houston, Texas. The theme is 'Blessed and Highly Favored' from Luke 1:28. Lady Nash will be escorted by Tyrone Davis. Dinner will be served. Everyone is welcome.
CENTER, TX
Timpson Chamber Announces Frontier Day Queen, Duchess

Haylee is the daughter of Krystal Wheless and Doug Eaves, Jr. Her siblings include Lilly Wheless, Brantley Wheless, Ayden Eaves, and Devin Eaves. Haylee attends Timpson High School, where she is an upcoming Senior. She is a Varsity softball player, Varsity Cheerleader, 3-time UCA All-American Cheerleader, she is a member of the UIL news writing staff placing 5th at regional meet, she is also a member of Junior Chamber of Commerce. This is what being the 2022 Miss Frontier Days Queen means to her, "It is more than just a crown and title. It is about representing the town of Timpson that I love and has always allowed me to thrive." Throughout her reign as 2022 Miss Frontier Days Queen Haylee hopes to represent not only the town of Timpson but also Shelby County with honor, grace, and dignity. And hopefully can give something back to her hometown and community by inspiring others to become involved.
TIMPSON, TX
Leadership Shelby County Class of 2021-2022 Graduates

June 30, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Shelby County Class of 2021-2022 were recently honored with a graduation celebration. Chamber President, Deborah Chadwick congratulated the class during opening remarks. Diplomas and gifts were presented to the 2021-2022 graduating class. Class members are: Terry Adkison – City...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Burn Ban Continued by Commissioners

June 29, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners met in an emergency session to consider continuing the burn ban put in place by Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison on Monday, June 27, 2022. "Within seven days you have to ratify it to keep in in effect, or it goes out...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Timpson Frontier Days Celebrates 60 Years This Weekend

June 29, 2022 - Timpson Frontier Days presented by Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce "Timpson, where you can still dance in the streets." The Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the schedule for Timpson Frontier Days as it celebrates its 60th anniversary. The schedule is as follows:. Thursday, June...
TIMPSON, TX
Wymon and Hazel Bolton Celebrate 64th Wedding Anniversary

June 29, 2022 - Wymon and Hazel Bolton are celebrating their 64th Wedding anniversary this year!. They were introduced by a family member, Mrs. Annie Ruth, and met in Shelbyville in a tent service at Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ. Their courtship lasted 3 years. Mrs. Hazel said ‘yes’ when Wymon proposed because of his beautiful brown eyes! Wymon said what he liked most about her was everything. The two married on June 27, 1958 and they had 10 children: Lenola, Shonin, Wymon, Jr., Cynthia, Cornett, Darron, Joe, Yondus, Shelia, and Tracy.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
KTBS

Shreveport-Bossier to welcome almost 4,000 motorcyclists this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Visit Shreveport-Bossier is getting ready to welcome almost 4,000 motorcycle enthusiasts for the Goldwing Road Rider’s Association (GWRRA):Wing Ding 43 Annual Conference to be held at the Shreveport Convention Center through Saturday. This will be the first time the event has been held in Louisiana and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Highland residents ask city council to keep bar closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Highland neighborhood bar that lost its liquor license back in April will stay closed for another six months after the Shreveport City Council heard from neighbors with complaints about noise and safety concerns in a special meeting Monday. “You hear women hollering, cars racing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Gloria Peacock Watson

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Charles Peacock, 3 half-brothers John and Bill Peacock and Cecil Armstrong, son Brett Watson, and husband Dewey Watson. Four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by a very special caretaker and friend who cared for her and her...
TENAHA, TX
KTAL

Rash of violence at Queensborough gas stations rattle residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport has seen a string of crimes at gas stations in the Queensborough neighborhood since Saturday. There was a fatal shooting at one gas station, a robbery at another, and a carjacking at yet another, all in a span of four days. At AK’s Clark...
SHREVEPORT, LA

