Barbara Bond

Mr. Jackie Wayne “Jack” Asbury, age 75, of Bennington, Indiana, entered this life on April 24, 1947 in Vevay, Indiana. He was the son of the late Delmar C. and Clara Belle (McMackin) Asbury. He was raised in Switzerland County and was a 1965 graduate of Vevay High School. Jack was inducted into the United States Army on August 11, 1968 in Madison, Indiana. He received the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge and was transferred to the United States Army Reserves on December 11, 1968 at Fort McClellan, Alabama. Jack was employed for Cummins Engineering in Columbus, Indiana for a few years. Jack was honorably discharged with the rank of Private on January 31, 1972. Jack was united in marriage to Judith Ball on September 30, 1978 at the Bennington United Methodist Church. This union was blessed with a daughter, Kristi. He was later united in marriage on October 12, 1984 to Deborah Griswold at the Bennington United Methodist Church. This union was blessed with a daughter, Lydia. Jack was a former employee for the Switzerland County Highway Department from 1992-2018. He drove a school bus for the Switzerland County School Corporation for eight years. Jack was a current trustee for Slawson Cemetery for the past several years. Jack was a lifelong resident of the Switzerland County community and enjoyed farming, fishing, shooting and his grandchildren. Jack passed away at 4:49 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at The Waters of Clifty Falls in Madison, Indiana.

