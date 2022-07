In a rare move, Apple is now including a $50 gift card with every purchase of an Apple TV 4K or an Apple TV HD, although exclusively in the US and for a limited period. After briefly taking down the online Apple Store in the US early on July 1, 2022, Apple has restored the site and added a new incentive. From now until July 14, 2022, buyers get a $50 gift card when they buy either model, or any configuration, of Apple TV hardware.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO