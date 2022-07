Article: Best external hard drives and SSDs for Mac in 2022. Thunderbolt enclosures are not mentioned. This is a consistent (advertising?) ploy. You talk about the best SSDs yet you don't comment on the best SSD enclosures. I've also seen this among certain youtube geeks who complain about the M2 internal drive speed (256GB version) yet use external USB-C drives for testing external drive speed. They complain about internal speed but not about external speed when there is a way to get much faster external speed. If you're going to include HDDs (these should only be used for large storage RAID arrays with plenty of backup where transfer speed is not necessary) you should also include Thunderbolt enclosures with SSDs to make a fair assessment. I would have commented on this article but you're not allowing comments.

