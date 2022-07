Its Khmer temples have long overshadowed Cambodia’s beaches, but they’re a worthwhile detour for visitors who go out of the way to see them. The country’s 270 miles of coastline lie along the western edge of the Gulf of Thailand, sandwiched between Thailand and Vietnam. Only a few spots along this coast offer anything close to the quality of beaches you’d expect in neighboring Thailand: Sihanoukville, Kep, and their respective adjoining islands; the twin islands of Koh Rong and Koh Rong Samloem; and the relatively undeveloped island of Koh Kong.

