Even though it’s only June, the second-annual Christkindl Market is less than six months away and support is still needed to make the annual festive event a reality. The traditional European-style holiday market will be once again held in Coachlight Square this year. It will start on Friday, Dec. 2 at noon and will go until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 the hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO