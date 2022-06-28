ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Something to Do for week of June 29

By Staff Reports
bcdemocrat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article44th annual Indiana Heritage Arts exhibition and sale — Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Lasting Impressions” — Exhibit, Ascension Fine Arts, 61 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spring exhibitions and sales — Brown County Art Guild,...

bcdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
bcdemocrat.com

ART BRIEFS: Town chooses winners for vinyl wrap project; art guild monthly concerts

Three local artists will have their designs on display throughout town after the Nashville Arts and Entertainment Commission selected them for a vinyl wrap project. The arts and entertainment commission announced a call late last year for artists’ designs to be reproduced as vinyl wraps for the three metal boxes in town owned by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fair Preview

The Brown County Democrat is your source for the latest news in and around Brown County, Indiana.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

A legacy of caring: Couple honored with highest volunteer award

When Del and Letty Newkirk moved to Brown County in 1991, Del said he found himself asking, “What am I going to do here?”. Little did he know that 30 years later, he and his wife Letty would be given an award for all they have done, and continue to do, in the community they call home.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Brown County, IN
Nashville, IN
Government
Brown County, IN
Government
bcdemocrat.com

COUNTY NEWS: Resident asks to reconsider rezoning

The Brown County Commissioners voted to reaffirm their decision to approve a rezone of 24 acres near State Road 135 South as general business following a request from a resident to reconsider their decision. Melanie Voland attended the May 18 commissioners meeting to ask the commissioners to review their decision...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Hard Truth hosting 1st music festival over 4th of July holiday weekend

This Fourth of July weekend Hard Truth Distilling Co. is bringing its first-ever Hard Truth Fest to Nashville. Eight bands are set to take center stage on the Hard Truth On the Rocks stage at Hard Truth Hills, 418 Old State Road 46, during the weekend-long music festival. Bands will play a variety of music genres from July 1 to 4.
NASHVILLE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

AUTHOR Q&A: Deborah Bowden

The collection of written works by local author Deborah Bowden has grown over the years as she brings new characters, series and topics into the literary world she has curated. Bowden, who also writes under the pseudonym Rosemary Coven, recently released three new books: “Horus the Misunderstood Buzzard: Moonbeam Is...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Fulton
103GBF

Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

John Masters Livingston

John Masters Livingston, 72, of Nashville, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. He was born Nov. 18, 1949 in Martinsville, IN to John L. Livingston and Dorothy L. Masters Livingston. He was retired from Harding Poorman Group where he had been a Bookbinder.
NASHVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Folk Music#Dance#Line Dancing#Indiana Heritage Arts
bcdemocrat.com

Police blotter for week of June 29

VAN BUREN TWP. — Police say a Fed-Ex delivery driver was reportedly run off the road by an oncoming vehicle this month. On June 19, Det. Paul Henderson with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Becks Grove Road after a caller advised dispatch that she was traveling westbound on Beck’s Grove Road when a vehicle came into her lane, causing the driver to swerve and run off the road.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

8 Unique Animal Encounters in Central Indiana

Most children love animals: Their wet noses, soft fur, and sometimes silly antics can provide hours of fun and education. It’s fun to see animals in real life, and fortunately for us Hoosiers, we have many opportunities to encounter animals up close. Many of the animal encounters across Indiana are a part of conservation efforts, and not only can families learn more about wild animals, farm animals and pets, they can enjoy the time together in an afternoon of furry (or scaly) fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
bcdemocrat.com

PET TAILS: Tips to keep pets safe this Independence Day

Imagine sitting peacefully in your home when suddenly you hear a series of loud explosions. You don’t know where the sounds are coming from, or what’s causing them, but you can hear the windows rattle and feel the deep vibration in your chest. You may even see bright lights flashing in the sky. This goes on for several minutes. Most of us would find this experience very frightening.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine print: Jail bookings June 14-27

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 2:50 p.m. Robert Waggoner, 40, Bloomington, serving time. (Reed) June 21. 10:29 a.m. Kimberly Hatfield, 50, Columbus, serving time. (White) June 22. 2:33 a.m. Kayla Dilk, 28, Nashville, operating a...
NASHVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy