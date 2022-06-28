AMENDED | MEDIA RELEASE Council Member Garrett Dennis Public Hearing Regarding 2022-464

AMENDED: Public Hearings regarding Bill 2022-464 Adult Arcade Amusement Center

Due to the changes to the Zoning Code, there are additional public hearings required by state law. This bill is also sent to Planning Commission and then to LUZ so the timing of the hearings are different than a regular non-LUZ bill. The Council public hearings on this item are July 26 and August 9.

This is your opportunity to have your voice heard on this issue.

Garrett L. Dennis