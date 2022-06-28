ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Houston

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) COVID-19 is back on the rise in Houston. This week, the Houston Health Department issued a warning to the public in time for the July 4th...

Comments / 22

Wayne Anchower
3d ago

We breathin in Saharan Dust, chemicals from ExxonMobol and Chevron, rocket fuel from NASA, ragweed, Cedar pollen, smog, and BBQ smoke...but its COVID.

Reply(1)
6
Kesa Arceneaux
3d ago

so we don't have regular allergies anymore? this is Houston TX right!! you guys cdc that is did say the waste and water showed you all that in harris County there was going to be a increase of covid cases correct. if you cdc would stop poisoning the water there wouldn't be a rise

Reply(1)
5
Ron Hiel
3d ago

Dimocrats gearing up for another pre-election lockdown so they can pull out their trunkloads of pre marked abstantee mail in ballots.

Reply
4
 

