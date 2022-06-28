COVID-19 cases on the rise in Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) COVID-19 is back on the rise in Houston. This week, the Houston Health Department issued a warning to the public in time for the July 4th...cw39.com
We breathin in Saharan Dust, chemicals from ExxonMobol and Chevron, rocket fuel from NASA, ragweed, Cedar pollen, smog, and BBQ smoke...but its COVID.
so we don't have regular allergies anymore? this is Houston TX right!! you guys cdc that is did say the waste and water showed you all that in harris County there was going to be a increase of covid cases correct. if you cdc would stop poisoning the water there wouldn't be a rise
Dimocrats gearing up for another pre-election lockdown so they can pull out their trunkloads of pre marked abstantee mail in ballots.
