Nashville, TN

Genesco taps ex-Tractor Supply CEO to lead board

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesco has tapped Greg Sandfort as its board’s lead independent director. A former Tractor Supply president and chief executive officer, Sandfort succeeds Matthew Diamond, who oversaw the board for the past four years and will remain with the entity. Sandfort, who joined Genesco's board in 2021, will continue...

