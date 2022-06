(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Fox News contributors and comedians Kat Timpf and Tyrus on Friday, September 23 at 7:00pm. You’ve seen the dynamic duo all over Fox News, including The Greg Gutfeld Show and their hilarious Fox News Radio podcast, Tyrus and Timpf. Beyond their comedy partnership, Timpf hosts her own Fox Nation series Sincerely, Kat and Tyrus is the New York Times bestselling author of Just Tyrus: A Memoir. In this show, Tyrus and Timpf will discuss weird news and crack jokes the way only they can.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO