Saint Peters, MO

Person rescued from fire in St. Peters

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters responded to a house that caught fire early Tuesday morning. Sam Page discusses STL County designating $1M in …. Believers Temple Word Fellowship feeds children this …. Jones to sign new $1.2B city budget today....

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

One of the oldest summer carnivals in St. Louis area is underway

One of the oldest summer holiday carnivals in the St. Louis area is celebrating the fourth of July at a new location. One of the oldest summer carnivals in St. Louis area …. O’Fallon’s Heritage and Freedom Fest kicks off events …. Watch: Family, prosecutors give remarks after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Saint Peters, MO
St. Peters, MO
Saint Peters, MO
showmeinstitute.org

Hazelwood, Bankruptcy, and Special Laws

The City of Hazelwood has announced that it is cutting back on the services it provides its residents. In related news, Hazelwood had a starring role in my new paper on special laws in Missouri. Is that a coincidence? Well, no, it isn’t. Hazelwood’s biggest issue is that it...
HAZELWOOD, MO
The Telegraph

Alton church needs $800,000 in repairs

ALTON - On Wednesday night, members of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St. in Alton, gathered in for a potluck dinner as a way to kickoff a yearlong project. Starting Wendesday night, the church will be fundraising for the renovation of the church cathedral, which has stood on State Street since 1857. Members of the church were then shown a short film, made by Ryan Hanlon of Route 3 Films, showcasing the damage and repairs that the cathedral needs. According to Hanlon, water is the main culprit of the damage. The cathedral is made with limestone, the same limestone brick from 1857. Overtime, rainwater has eaten away and gotten inside the building.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Missouri AG threatens to sue cities funding access to abortion services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening to sue Missouri municipalities for using tax dollars to help women access abortion services. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones calls the latest threats from Schmitt desperate. Plans to help women access abortion-related services in St. Louis City and County were proposed this week. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two people injured in HWY 61 crash

Two people were injured in a head-on collision on US 61 near Scotts Lane Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Adam Steffens of Festus was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart south on 61, crossed the center line, and pulled into the path of a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by 34-year-old Lynn Fischer of St. Louis. Both Steffens and Fischer were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at a little after 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man found wounded by officers in south St. Louis died overnight Friday. Officers found a man dead on the ground next to a parked car around 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russell next to the Compton Hill Reservoir near Interstate 44. Police said the man was shot in the back of the head. Homicide investigators do not have any suspects as of now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KRMS Radio

Barnhart Woman Faces Charges In Camden County

A 19-year-old woman from Barnhart is facing numerous charges following an arrest by the Highway Patrol around midnight this morning. Officials report that Clarissa Escoffier was taken into custody for failing to maintain insurance, not wearing her seatbelt and having a misdemeanor warrant in Camden County for failing to appear for a Marijuana charge.
BARNHART, MO

