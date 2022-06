(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The newly formed Asbury Park Theater Company (APTCo) will present Green Day’s American Idiot, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, as the company's debut production. Performances take place at the Kingsley Theater at The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park over the first two weekends of July. The play is based on the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, and boldly takes the American musical where it's never gone before. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album, American Idiot, as well as several songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO