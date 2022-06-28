ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

101st Army Band Concert on July 3 at Performance Park

estesparknews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstes Park will be hosting the 101st Army Band in a free concert on July 3, 2:00 pm, at Performance Park on West Elkhorn Ave. This concert is sponsored by the Estes...

www.estesparknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
estesparknews.com

Estes Park Village Band To Present Patriotic Concert on July 4

The Estes Park Village Band will present its annual Fourth of July Concert at Performance Park, Estes Park’s beautiful outdoor performance facility located on west Elkhorn Avenue. The free concert, featuring patriotic music and marches, will begin at 7:00 pm. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The concert will be performed, rain or shine, and will conclude by 8:15 pm so audience members can travel to their favorite fireworks-viewing area before the fireworks show begins at 9:30 pm.
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Estes Valley Library Announces Temporarily Reduced Hours

In order to ensure adequate staff levels, and thus provide exceptional library experiences, the Estes Valley Library announces temporarily reduced hours in July and August. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the library building will be closed on Sunday and Monday. The Estes Valley Library upholds five main values in delivery of...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
estesparknews.com

Celebrating The 4th With Sparks Of Hope And Pride

As a child growing up in Estes Park, living in a house next to the fairgrounds I had a perfect stage for enjoying the many events taking place there. My favorite event was the 4th of July, and the fireworks launched over Lake Estes. During my girlhood, the sequence of...
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Michael Martin

Mike was born In Oklahoma City and raised in San Antonio. Mike married Eola and they raised 3 children here in Estes Park. He was an avid golfer and worked in sales for most of his career. He and his family moved to Estes in 1976 where he enjoyed his 17 years serving on the horse show and rodeo committee and being part of the church family at Saint Bartholomew's. He loved the mountains he called home. He retired to Mission Texas where he lived for 13 years. On May 7th 2021 surrounded by family he passed on to be with his maker. A service will be held at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church at 11 AM on July 6th 2022.
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Woodland Park, CO
Estes Park, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Estes Park, CO
estesparknews.com

Mike Tracy

Michael Aaron Tracy 66, lost his six month battle with Pancreatic Cancer June 10, 2022. Born Dec. 8, 1955 in Omaha Nebraska to Julius & Patricia Tracy. His memorial service was held June 21st at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, Boulder, CO. A Celebration Party is being planned for a later date.
BROOMFIELD, CO
estesparknews.com

Nancy K. Sweet

Nancy Kaczmarek Sweet (81), following a long illness, died peacefully at home in Estes Park, Colorado with loving family at her side. The oldest of six children born to Leopold and Marie Kaczmarek in Bay City, Michigan, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Peter and Tom, husband Norm Siratovich and daughter Susan Kingston.
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Daniel (Danny) Nicholas Perugini

Danny Perugini was born in The Bronx on January 7, 1949 being the third of ten children of Ann and Daniel Perugini. He enjoyed his younger years palling around with his friends in the neighborhood before completing college and starting his sole 35-year career with Consolidated Edison of New York, serving in many aspects of electric and gas production and distribution. In his spare time, he enjoyed his motor cycles until becoming a dedicated a family man. He later bought a sailboat and developed a passion for sailing which he regularly enjoyed with friends and family on Long Island Sound. Always being involved in the community, he became Commodore of the Sea Anchors Yacht Club. Danny loved to share everything he learned in the hobbies he enjoyed. He donated his time to many, teaching people boating safety, engine maintenance, and navigation with the City Island Sail and Power Squadron, working his way up to the rank of Navigator and prestigious title of Commander, while also acquiring his Captain’s license.
GLEN HAVEN, CO
estesparknews.com

Carol Holtgrewe

“Carol Holtgrewe is the most compassionate person I have ever known.” This statement was heard countless times in Carol’s life. She was always thinking about how she could be of help to other people and at the same time, not wanting recognition for her service. Carol grew up...
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Concerts#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#101st Army Band Concert#The 101st Army Band#American
estesparknews.com

Estes Park Police Auxiliary, Officers in Gray

Who are the officers wearing gray shirts you see around downtown and at every event? They are proud members of the Estes Park Police Auxiliary. Officially created on March 22, 2001, the unit was originally named the “Estes Park Police Department Volunteer Unit”. The name officially changed to the Police Auxiliary Unit on September 30, 2003. The Auxiliary is currently seeking more members. A successful candidate for the Auxiliary must be able to do a minimum of 96 hours of volunteer service in a calendar year and attend a variety of trainings, be at least 21 years of age, consent to a background check, have no felony convictions, and be friendly and outgoing. Experience is not required. The volunteer application and position description can be found on the Town’s website www.estes.org/volunteering.
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Community Meeting To Review And Provide Feedback For The Proposed Fish Hatchery Workforce Housing Development

Meeting to be held July 14, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Historic Fall River Hydroplant, 1754 Fish Hatchery Road. The Town of Estes Park understands that workforce housing is necessary to sustain a stable, year-round local economy. At the same time, the gap between income levels for local workers and free market home prices and rents in the Estes Valley continues to widen. The situation makes it increasingly difficult for many local workers to afford to live in the Estes Valley. The Town believes that planning for the development of workforce housing is necessary to divert the loss of such housing in the free market, as well as the loss of local workers who are unable to afford housing in the Estes Valley. For these reasons, the Town is interested in partnering with a developer to construct workforce housing on a Town-owned piece of property known as the “Fish Hatchery Property.”
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Larimer County Adopts Fire Restrictions

On recommendation by the Larimer County Sheriff, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County since the danger of wildfire, forest and grass fires are great due to above-normal temperatures, lightning strikes, and windy, dry conditions. As of noon, June 29, 2022,...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy