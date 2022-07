In February 2021, Lacey Evans was involved in a storyline with Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair when she announced that she was pregnant in real life. The implication was that Ric was the father, though that was never stated on television. The angle ended up being dropped when Evans left to have her child and Ric Flair left WWE. Evans would return to television over a year later with vignettes airing following WrestleMania 38.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO