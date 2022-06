NEW YORK -- On Thursday, officials will announce a temporary boat speeding zone off Long Island for the upcoming Fourth of July fireworks.The 5 mph limit will be in effect for Huntington waters from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4. Suffolk County Police Marine Units will be out in force looking for those operating boars in an unsafe manner or boating while intoxicated.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO