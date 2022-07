CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Madison Ellis said he is a regular at some of the businesses around the 200 block of Leon Sullivan Way. “The only thing you have here you look, you see is the post office, the Clay Center, the bank and a couple of businesses and they’re not rowdy or anything. They’re pretty peaceful,” he said Friday. “It’s a real quiet area here no heavy traffic, no drugs, no violence none of that.”

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO