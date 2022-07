I’ve seen the Richmond hardcore band Downfall play a medium-sized club and a small living room, and I feel comfortable saying that they crush in pretty much every situation. Downfall’s whole style is choppy, heavy down-the-middle hardcore. They aren’t trying to put any new kind of spin on the ball; they’re just trying to throw it as hard as they can. A band like that is best experienced live, where they can cause total pandemonium, but Downfall are also good enough to capture some of that ferocity on record. Today, you get to hear it for yourself.

