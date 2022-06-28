ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

John Schultz Jr.

 3 days ago

John Schultz Jr., 84, died at 5:46 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois. He was born on February 16, 1938 in Beardstown, Illinois, the only child born to the late John “Jack” and Henrietta (Wright) Schultz. John graduated with the Class of...

Peggy Bratten

Born October 11, 1940 daughter of the late Edward and Jeanette Bickmore. Passed at River Crossing of Edwardsville on June 30, 2022. Married to Chuck Bratten for 63 1/2 years. Grandchildren: Daniel Bratten, Gavin Keck and Grace Keck. Great Grand Child: Millie Bratten. Siblings: Carol Dehner (Robert, deceased), Glen Bickmore,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Roger Georgewitz

Roger Allen Georgewitz, 77, died at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was born March 31, 1945 in Alton the son of the late John H. and Jennie (Weber) Georgewitz. He was the bookkeeper for Georgewitz Contracting for 47 years. On July 30, 1982 in Godfrey, he married Edie Lane and she survives. Also surviving are one son, Justin Georgewitz of Godfrey, IL, two brothers, Richard Georgewitz (Donna) of Alton, Dennis Georgewitz of Seattle, Wash, one sister, Nancy Williams of Godfrey and one sister in law, Brenda Georgewitz of Jerseyville. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Georgewitz and one sister, Marilyn Frederick. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Karen Blackorby

Karen Sue Blackorby, 63, died at 1:16 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 27, 1958 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of the late Monte and Barbara (Wagenblast) Edwards and was a 1976 graduate of Jersey Community High School.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Kathleen Engdale

Kathleen Marie (Murphy) Engdale, 79, died at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. She was born on September 14, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Daniel J. Murphy Jr. and Marie C. (Schmidt) Murphy. She graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School in...
ALTON, IL
Meda Miller

Meda Christina Miller, 105, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. Born March 12, 1917 in Eldred, IL, she was the daughter of Crit and Minnie (Rathgeber) Shaw. She married Andrew A. Miller on June 9, 1943 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1979. Meda began working for Montgomery Ward when it opened and retired in 1982 after 25 years of service. She volunteered her time as a foster grandparent at Lovejoy Elementary School in Alton for several years. As a foster grandparent through Senior Services Plus, Meda logged five hours a day at the school, reading to the children and assisting them with their math problems and other classwork. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Godfrey. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Arthur, Lawrence and Luther Shaw, and three sisters, Ada Weller, Mary Klass, and Freda McCartney. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Bonnie Stemm

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Bonnie L. Stemm, 88, passed away at 11:10 am on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 3, 1933, in Alton, IL to Clarence and Loraine (Suellentrop) Huber. She married Gerald R. Stemm...
ALTON, IL
Jeanne Gaines

Jeanne Reilley Gaines, age 96, passed away on June 29, 2022, at Evelyn’s House BJC Hospice in Creve Coeur, MO after a brain cancer diagnosis. She was born September 3, 1925, in Alton, the daughter of Harvey and Clara (Bank) Reilley. She was married to William Gaines, who preceded her in death.
ALTON, IL
Peter Swanson

Peter Thomas Swanson, 26, son of Robert and Barb (Kochan) Swanson, died Easter Sunday eve, April 17, 2022. He was the grandson of John Thomas Kochan, nephew of Steve and Thelma Kochan and extended family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Saturday, July 2 at St. Mary...
ALTON, IL
River Dragons open 4-game homestand for the holiday weekend

SAT, 6:35 - Alton vs. O'Fallon. The Prospect League's first half schedule will wrap up on Monday (July 4) and the first place teams in each of the 4 divisions will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 playoffs. Going into the weekend, the first place are currently Alton, Danville, Quincy, and Chillicothe (Ohio).
ALTON, IL
Tharp to run for State Senate

A long-time member of the Madison County law enforcement community is preparing for a run for elected office. Captain Kris Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff's Department is announcing his candidacy for the State Senate seat in the 56th District, a seat recently vacated by Rachelle Crowe. Crowe has moved...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
New president for Alton-Godfrey Rotary

There’s a new president for the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey. Antione E. Williams recently received the gavel from club president, Steve Schwartz at the club’s new officer installation meeting. Williams is the first African American to be elected president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary club. The theme for the...
ALTON, IL
River Dragons win 4th straight

-0- The Alton River Dragons now have a 4-game winning streak after beating the Normal (IL) CornBelters, 6-2 last night (TUE) at Gordon Moore Park. The River Dragons moved to 16-and-10 on the season while the CornBelters fell to 12-and-13. Scott Montesano has a River Dragons wrap-up: -0- Tuesday's game...
ALTON, IL
‘Giving to others’ comes full circle

Alphonso and Natascha Harried have traveled a path the past few years few can imagine as Alphonso has struggled to surmount numerous health issues. In the face of sometimes seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have maintained hope and optimism and recently reached a major milestone when Alphonso successfully received a kidney transplant.
ALTON, IL
5A's shelter holding Putts for Paws golf scramble

The 5A’s Alton Area Animal Aid Association is hosting a golf outing in late July to raise money for their no-kill animal shelter. The nonprofit will hold their Putts for Paws 2022 Four Player Scramble at Woodlands Golf Club in Alton. All proceeds will go directly to the shelter to raise money to care for animals in need of homes.
ALTON, IL
Township supervisor recommends electric aggregation

About 83% of Wood River Township residents are part of the electric aggregation agreement in place there. They are saving money on their bill, according to Wood River Township Supervisor Mike Babcock, who says it’s not too late for them to get in on the savings. Your browser does...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Registration open for 25th annual Great Futures Golf Classic

The Boys & Girls Club of Alton is hosting the 25th annual Great Futures Golf Classic at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park on Friday, August 25th. Individual players and teams are invited to play, and registration is now open. Spokesman Al Womack told the Big...
ALTON, IL
Partial closure of US 67 through Alton starts Tuesday

If you travel US 67 between 20th Street (College Avenue) and 3rd Street in Alton, you’ll need to find another route starting Tuesday. Illinois American Water is announcing a full closure of that stretch of highway, with a few exceptions for a couple of restaurants along the route, as the sewer separation project continues.
ALTON, IL
Community Hope Center expands services, seeks new home

Paul Militzer has been leading the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills for eight years and recently visited the Big Z for a chat with me during Let’s Talk. You can here the full audio interview here:. What did you do before you came to the Community Hope Center...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Boys & Girls Clubs provide unique opportunities for kids

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. The organization provides after-school, teen, sports and summer programs for youth, providing a safe place for them to learn and grow. Local Boys & Girls Clubs are located in both Bethalto and Alton.
ALTON, IL
Food is the star at this hidden gem

I took a trip to a hidden gem on the western edge of Madison County for my latest meal. This place is only open for breakfast and lunch Wednesday-Sunday so it might be tricky for some to get there, but trust me, it’s worth the trip. It is popular,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

