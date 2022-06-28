ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behold The Grim Spectacle Of Lizzo And James Corden Doing Carpool Karaoke

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext year, James Corden will end his run on The Late Late Show. We will all dearly miss this nightly dose of unctuous anti-charm and forced whimsey, and we’ll all just have to rely on Jimmy Fallon, more than ever, for both. Corden has said that he hopes he gets...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 5

Eric R.
4d ago

I love the fact that she is comfortable in her own skin. She is actually a pretty lady. There are plenty of women, if people are honest, who are above a size 12 that are beautiful. Remember when Adele was plus size??? I thought that she was sexy and gorgeous EVEN THEN.

Reply(1)
4
Eric R.
4d ago

I have also known plenty of plus size women WHO HAVE NO TROUBLE AT ALL GETTING A MAN, because all men are not ONLY attracted to women who are size 8 and under. Loads of us do acknowledge that a woman can be attractive and fun to be around without that.

Reply
2
Comments / 0

