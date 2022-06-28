ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ty Segall – “Don’t Lie” (The Mantles Cover)

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, the prolific rocker Ty Segall will follow his 2021 album Harmonizer and his 2022 score for the documentary Whirlybird with the new album Hello, Hi. Segall has already shared two early singles, “Hello, Hi” and “Saturday Pt. 2.” Today,...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Midori Perry Shares Debut Single As Cryalot, “Hell Is Here”

Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Midori Perry (aka Sarah Bonito) has unveiled a new solo project called Cryalot, which she previously used as a DJ name. In August, she’ll release Cryalot’s debut EP, Icarus, which was produced by KKB touring member Jennifer Walton. Today, she’s releasing her first single, “Hell Is Here,” which alternates between being aggressive and ominously sweet.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sonagi – “Attachment Theory”

Next month, Sonagi — the Philadelphia band led by Closer’s Ryann Slauson — will release their debut album Precedent. They shared “Ambivalence” from it already, and today they’re putting out another single, “Attachment Theory,” which is queasy and intense and whose central refrain of “report to the mess” is lifted from the film Alien.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stereogum

Stream New ’70s Covers By Phoebe Bridgers, Thundercat, Weyes Blood, & More From Minions: The Rise Of Gru Soundtrack

Whether you’re really excited about Minions: The Rise Of Gru or see the entire Minions franchise as a basic vehicle for Facebook moms and capitalist culture, one thing cannot be denied: the soundtrack looks pretty great. Curated and produced by Jack Antonoff, the Minions soundtrack features a bunch of ’70s tunes reimagined by contemporary artists. We’ve already heard Tame Impala and Diana Ross’ original song “Turn Up The Sunshine,” Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of the Carpenters’ “Goodbye To Love,” and St. Vincent doing Lipps, Inc.’s “Funkytown.” Well, now the full soundtrack is out in full.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Joey Bada$$ – “Where I Belong”

Brooklyn boom-bap revivalist Joey Bada$$ is only 27, but he’s been in the game for well over a decade; his breakthrough mixtape 1999 celebrated its 10th anniversary last month. Last month is also when Joey was supposed to release his new album 2000, his first since 2017’s All-Amerikkkan Badass. Because of sample-clearance issues, Joey had to push the new album’s release back, and it’s now set for release later this month. Today, we get a new single.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Fred Again.. – “Jungle”

Fred Gibson, the electronic producer who goes by the name Fred Again.., has released a new track called “Jungle.” It’s his first new track since “Admit It (U Ddn’t Want 2),” an India Jordan collab that came out earlier this year just a few weeks after the Romy/HAAi team-up “Lights Out.” “Jungle” contains a sample of Elley Duhé’s 2017 track “Immortal” and also features a production co-credit for Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

A couple of weeks ago, Beyoncé announced that she would release a new solo album called Renaissance this summer. It’ll be her first full-on solo LP since she came out with Lemonade more than six years ago, and anticipation, as you’d imagine, is high. Last week, Beyoncé released the LP’s first single, the absolute banger “Break My Soul.” Today, she’s unveiled the Renaissance album art, and it’s really something.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Stream Two Shell’s New Icons EP

The production duo Two Shell have spent the past couple years rising in the UK electronic underground, releasing a series of EPs and vinyl-only singles that established a subtle and twitchy sound built around well-executed samples and hypnotic, looping beats. They started this year off by releasing the fizzily addicting “home” and followed that up a couple months later with the 21-minute mixtape ꫀꪻꫀ᥅ꪀꪖꪶᦓꫀꫀᦔ. Today, they’re back with a new EP called Icons, which was preceded by the singles “Dust” and “Pods,” that feels like the most cohesive collection of tracks that they’ve cobbled together yet. Stick around ’til the end for the mangled, booming closer “Mainframe.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

PHONY – “Kaleidoscope” (Feat. Petey)

Next month, Neil Berthier is releasing a new album as PHONY, AT SOME POINT YOU STOP. The former Donovan Wolfington leader and current Joyce Manor touring guitarist shared “Summer’s Cold” from it a few weeks ago, and today he’s back with “KALEIDOSCOPE,” an ominous ballad that’s also a collaboration with TikTok star Petey.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Birthday Boy Sufjan Stevens Releases Alternate Versions Of “Fourth Of July”

Today is Sufjan Stevens’ birthday. You wouldn’t know it to look at the foxy motherfucker, But Stevens is now 47 years old. Naturally, then Stevens is celebrating his big day by releasing a couple of alternate versions of what might be his most devastatingly, gut-rippingly sad song. What a treat!
MUSIC
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: I’m at a cashless festival – why does it feel like a dystopian future?

It took me half an hour to add £30 to my wristband and buy a pint at a festival – no wonder the fiddle player looks dazed. The band I’m in is playing a festival, our first in three years. We were first meant to play here in 2020, but it got cancelled because of Covid. We were rescheduled for 2021, but the festival was cancelled again. It is strange to be keeping this appointment after so much time has passed – it’s like being catapulted into a future where everything is the same, except there is no money.
FESTIVAL
Stereogum

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Back when he was still a teenager, the psychedelic soul prodigy Steve Lacy was playing in the Internet and collaborating with Kendrick Lamar. A couple of weeks ago, Lacy released his new single “Mercury,” his first new solo music in three years. As it turns out, that was the first taste of a new album. Next month, Lacy will follow his 2019 solo debut Apollo XXI with the new LP Gemini Rights. Today, he’s shared another new track that’ll appear on the record.
MUSIC
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Daphni – “Cloudy”

When Dan Snaith isn’t busy as the mastermind behind Caribou, he makes straight-up dance music under his alter-ego Daphni. Often Snaith will play festivals with both Caribou and Daphni — doing a traditional show with his band and then DJ’ing under his other identity. Last month, Snaith released the new Daphni single “Cherry,” the first new music from that project since the 2019 EP Sizzling. It wasn’t a one-off.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Jay Som’s Old Backing Band Fime Made A Fine Debut Album

If you know one thing about the Los Angeles rock band Fime, it’s that they used to be Jay Som’s backing band. Technically they’ve been around since 2015; Jay Som’s Melina Duterte recorded and produced their 2019 EP Sprawl. But when Jay Som’s European tour was cancelled due to COVID, they had a bunch of time on their hands. The result of all those open hours is the debut LP Sweeter Memory, which is out today, and it indicates that this crew deserves some shine of its own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Danny Elfman & Iggy Pop – “Kick Me”

In June of last year, celebrated film score composer and former Oingo Boingo member Danny Elfman released his second-ever studio album, Big Mess. Since then, he’s performed two Coachella 2022 sets (Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!) and scored Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, Elfman is back with Bigger. Messier, which features reimagined versions of songs from Big Mess. It features guest vocals from Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher, Ghostemane, and more, and it’s out on August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph. Today, Elfman is sharing a new version of “Kick Me” with a feature from Iggy Pop.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tiësto & Charli XCX – “Hot In It”

Avant-pop superstar Charli XCX just released her album Crash (and its deluxe edition) a few months ago, and she’s already got new stuff popping off. In the run-up to the new album, Charli talked about entering her sellout era. She was presumably joking, but her latest track definitely has some sellout-era vibes working for it. The new single “Hot In It” is Charli’s first proper team-up with the Dutch festival-EDM superstar Tiësto, who once remixed her 2015 single “Break The Rules.” The new Tiësto/Charli team-up sounds like it was built specifically for TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Broken Bells – “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…”

Broken Bells, the duo of Danger Mouse and the Shins’ James Mercer, has been intermittently active in the years since 2014’s After The Disco, releasing one-off songs including “It’s That Talk Again,” “Shelter,” and “Good Luck.” But that last one emerged way back in September 2019, and since then both artists have been busy with other stuff. (For instance, Danger Mouse is about to release his long-gestating album with Black Thought and Mercer will soon head out on a tour celebrating the Shins’ classic debut album.)
MUSIC
Stereogum

NANCY – “I Hate Rock & Roll”

Reclusive UK pop act NANCY has been milling around for a little while now, with 2018’s debut EP Mysterious Visions and 2021’s mini-LP 7 Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues. Now, NANCY has announced his return with a debut LP (release date is still TBD via Blame Recordings), plus an uproarious lead single, “I Hate Rock & Roll.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Dust Star – “Work It Out”

Last month, Cameron Wisch and Justin Jurgens unveiled their new power-pop project Dust Star with “Nothing In My Head,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. They’re releasing their debut album, Open Up That Heart, in August, and today they’re back with another single, the revved-up and frustrated “Work It Out.” Here’s Wisch on the track:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Options’ Fun And Fascinating New Indie Rock Album Swimming Feeling

Swimming Feeling, the new album from Chicago recording engineer Seth Engel’s band Options, is out today. As heard on lead single “Toast,” the project presents an interesting blend of rock subgenres. I hear some power-pop in there, a bit of mathy emo, a smidge of fuzzed-out DIY crunch that reminds me of Ovlov and early Foo Fighters, some pensive clean-lined indie rock in the Death Cab vein, maybe even a trace of roots rock? Whatever you want to call this stuff, it’s good: full of nifty interlocking guitar riffs and winding song structures and choruses that sneak up on you. Below, you can tap into that Swimming Feeling yourself.
CHICAGO, IL

