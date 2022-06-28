Ty Segall – “Don’t Lie” (The Mantles Cover)

In June of last year, celebrated film score composer and former Oingo Boingo member Danny Elfman released his second-ever studio album, Big Mess. Since then, he’s performed two Coachella 2022 sets (Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!) and scored Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, Elfman is back with Bigger. Messier, which features reimagined versions of songs from Big Mess. It features guest vocals from Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher, Ghostemane, and more, and it’s out on August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph. Today, Elfman is sharing a new version of “Kick Me” with a feature from Iggy Pop.
