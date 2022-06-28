Ty Segall – “Don’t Lie” (The Mantles Cover)

It took me half an hour to add £30 to my wristband and buy a pint at a festival – no wonder the fiddle player looks dazed. The band I’m in is playing a festival, our first in three years. We were first meant to play here in 2020, but it got cancelled because of Covid. We were rescheduled for 2021, but the festival was cancelled again. It is strange to be keeping this appointment after so much time has passed – it’s like being catapulted into a future where everything is the same, except there is no money.

