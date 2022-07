In 2017, Erin Welsh and Dr. Erin Allmann Updyke started their podcast, “This Podcast Will Kill You,” with an episode about the 1918 influenza pandemic. They wanted to share what they knew as epidemiologists and disease ecologists and hoped that their curiosity about infectious disease would translate into a fun podcast. They had no idea how relevant that flu pandemic would be as people around the world contracted COVID-19 and it bloomed into a modern-day health emergency.

