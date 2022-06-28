ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Debuts Platinum Pink Hair in a Little Pink Dress

By Chelsey Sanchez
Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox made the ultimate commitment to her monochrome look by dying her hair a platinum pink hue. Last night in New York City, the actress and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly attended the premiere for his new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink. The couple dressed accordingly. Fox opted...

