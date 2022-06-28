Megan Fox Debuts Platinum Pink Hair in a Little Pink Dress

The best fourth of July fashion sales are a little like sparklers: They shine bright, but not for long. This holiday weekend, limited-time and luxury-heavy sales are worth the pit stop on your way to your Fourth of July plans. Our curated list of the 41 top fashion deals have a little bit of everything: swimsuit sales at Cuup and Summersalt for rounding out your vacation wardrobe, diamond jewelry deals at The Last Line for something icy, and summer clothing savings everywhere from Cos to Frame to LoveShackFancy. Then there are the grand finales at Farfetch, Net-a-Porter, and SSENSE's summer sales, where savings of up to 70 percent off across dozens of top-tier designers are completing each event with a bang.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO