Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Gio Urshela: Sits front end of twin bill

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Urshela is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland. Jose...

CBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Returns to injured list

DeSclafani was placed on the injured list with ankle inflammation Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. DeSclafani missed two months with the same issue earlier in the season, and he didn't look anything close to good in the two starts since his return, giving up 12 runs in 5.2 combined innings. The Giants are quite worried about the recurrence of the injury, with surgery on the table, Pavlovic reports. Jakob Junis (hamstring) is expected to eventually fill DeSclafani's spot in the rotation, but the team may have to go with a bullpen game or two until Junis ready to return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Heads back to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Wyatt Mills: Joins big club

Mills was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. The right-hander was acquired from Seattle earlier in the week in the Carlos Santana trade, and he will now join the major-league team after just one appearance with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate. Mills pitched to a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings with the Mariners earlier this season. He will start off low on the ladder with Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Optioned after poor outing

The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The soft-throwing lefty yielded four runs on eight hits Thursday versus Toronto, which was his first appearance since June 5. Yarbrough and his 5.82 ERA through 34 innings will likely see more big-league innings this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves for package of several players, multiple first-round picks, per report

The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Minnesota is sending Utah Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for the All-Star center. Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and is widely considered the league's best rim-protector. In Minnesota, he will link up with Karl-Anthony Towns, who is one of the NBA's better offensive big men, to form one of the NBA's best frontcourts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Scheduled start postponed

Cole won't start Friday against the Guardians, as the game has been postponed due to poor weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Cole will start the first game of the twin bill, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Sits for third straight

Alfaro will be on the bench Friday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row, suggesting he's back in a bench role after looking like a regular throughout much of the second half of June. His .793 OPS easily beats fellow catcher Austin Nola's .613 mark, but it will be Nola who starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Matt Peacock: Designated for assignment

Peacock was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The Royals claimed Ryan Weiss off waivers from the Diamondbacks, and Peacock was the 40-man roster casualty. Peacock allowed four runs on six hits over two innings in his most recent stint in the big leagues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year. He was eventually traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Not starting Thursday

Rivas isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Rivas started in the last five games and went 4-for-18 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts during that span. P.J. Higgins is starting at first base and batting seventh Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Reinstated by Pirates

Marcano (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Marcano tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, but he recently appeared in three rehab games and went 1-for-9 with three runs, two stolen bases, four walks and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old carved out relatively consistent playing time leading up to his absence and should have a chance to regain at-bats after Yu Chang was designated for assignment Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He'll take a seat in favor of the lefty-hitting Donovan Walton as the Giants stock up on extra left-handed bats to counter Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia. Flores went 2-for-10 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI while starting each of the past three games, and he should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role at second base until Brandon Crawford (knee) comes off the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

