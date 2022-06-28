ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Rests for front end of twin bill

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jeffers is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Optioned after poor outing

The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The soft-throwing lefty yielded four runs on eight hits Thursday versus Toronto, which was his first appearance since June 5. Yarbrough and his 5.82 ERA through 34 innings will likely see more big-league innings this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

James Harden contract: 76ers star declines $47.3M option for 2022-23, reportedly will sign new deal with team

James Harden will be continuing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. On Wednesday, the veteran guard opted out of his $47.3 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but he's expected to sign a new contract with the Sixers once free agency begins, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. By opting out of his player option, Harden gives the Sixers more financial flexibility to help improve the rest of the roster this summer around hiim and MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Wyatt Mills: Joins big club

Mills was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. The right-hander was acquired from Seattle earlier in the week in the Carlos Santana trade, and he will now join the major-league team after just one appearance with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate. Mills pitched to a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings with the Mariners earlier this season. He will start off low on the ladder with Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Heads back to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Returns to injured list

DeSclafani was placed on the injured list with ankle inflammation Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. DeSclafani missed two months with the same issue earlier in the season, and he didn't look anything close to good in the two starts since his return, giving up 12 runs in 5.2 combined innings. The Giants are quite worried about the recurrence of the injury, with surgery on the table, Pavlovic reports. Jakob Junis (hamstring) is expected to eventually fill DeSclafani's spot in the rotation, but the team may have to go with a bullpen game or two until Junis ready to return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Scheduled start postponed

Cole won't start Friday against the Guardians, as the game has been postponed due to poor weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Cole will start the first game of the twin bill, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Matt Peacock: Designated for assignment

Peacock was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The Royals claimed Ryan Weiss off waivers from the Diamondbacks, and Peacock was the 40-man roster casualty. Peacock allowed four runs on six hits over two innings in his most recent stint in the big leagues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves for package of several players, multiple first-round picks, per report

The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Minnesota is sending Utah Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for the All-Star center. Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and is widely considered the league's best rim-protector. In Minnesota, he will link up with Karl-Anthony Towns, who is one of the NBA's better offensive big men, to form one of the NBA's best frontcourts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Hawks' Maurice Harkless: Dealt to Atlanta

Harkless -- along with Justin Holiday and a future first-round pick -- was dealt from the Kings to the Hawks on Friday for Kevin Huerter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. After the Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray, Huerter's role as a shooting guard became less needed, so Atlanta opted to load up on more defensive-minded wings. Harkless will presumably slot in as the backup power forward but can see minutes at the three as well. Last season, he saw 18.4 minutes per game and averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. He's an inconsistent three-point shooter -- 32.0 percent for his career on 1.9 attempts per game.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Sits for third straight

Alfaro will be on the bench Friday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row, suggesting he's back in a bench role after looking like a regular throughout much of the second half of June. His .793 OPS easily beats fellow catcher Austin Nola's .613 mark, but it will be Nola who starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year. He was eventually traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Ryan Tepera: Suspension reduced

Tepera's suspension was reduced to two games and will begin Friday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Tepera was one of a large number of players issued suspensions after Sunday's brawl with the Mariners. Tepera was initially suspended three games but remained active while appealing his ban. He'll now miss Friday and Saturday's games against Houston but will return for Sunday's series finale.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA

