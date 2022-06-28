ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatiana Maslany Goes on a 'Power Trip' in Podcast Trailer [Exclusive]

By Maggie Lovitt
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTatiana Maslany is no stranger to the world of podcasting, having worked on the Orphan Black podcast series The Next Chapter, and she is also no stranger to being imbued with superpowers and tackling the strange world of dating thanks to her upcoming role as She-Hulk, which makes the upcoming release...

collider.com

Collider

Millie Bobby Brown-Led Russo Bros Film ‘The Electric State’ Lands at Netflix

At a press event for Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming film The Gray Man, Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke with the brothers about their newest film The Electric State, and found out straight from the source that filming starts in October. It's now been revealed, however, just who finally picked up the alternate history piece - Netflix.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Modern TV Shows Set in the 80s to Watch After Vol. 2 of 'Stranger Things' 4

With Stranger Things becoming a pop culture phenomenon since its release in 2016, 80s nostalgia is at an all-time high. Thanks to its faithful recreation of the decade that gave us the Walkman, from its fashion to its numerous needle drops, the show appeals to those who miss the 80s and those that never experienced it. Now that Volume 1 of the fourth season is over, we are all left sitting around waiting for Volume 2.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Bruce Horak on That Shocking Death

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The penultimate episode of Strange New Worlds shook audiences this week by delivering the first major character death of the series. While the opening of the episode certainly telegraphed that the two newly promoted crew members would fall prey to the "Red Shirt Trope" (despite not wearing red shirts) few could have imagined that this episode would be Hemmer's (Bruce Horak) last. As the crew faces certain death at the hands of the Gorn, an infected and dying Hemmer makes the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that the crew—and ultimately his family—survives to fight another day.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Forgiven': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

As the fictional pop star Samantha James (Anna Faris) once sang, forgiveness is more than saying sorry. Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel) is about to find that out in an illustrious, intense new thriller, The Forgiven. Based on the novel by Lawrence Osborne, The Forgiven is sinister, stylish, and unsettling. Drunken accidents, guilt, and a decaying marriage are simply the set-up of a picture spilling with characters and color. The trailer offers a glimpse at the star-studded cast and teases viewers with a hint of the spectacle spread throughout this sleek drama.
MOVIES
Collider

'Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series With Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano Lands at Amazon Freevee

The sequel series for Who's The Boss? has finally found a home with Amazon Freevee! Based on the hit 80s sitcom that brought us the Bower family and the Micelli family's delightful comedy and dynamic, the sequel series is set to bring to life Tony Micelli's (Tony Danza) relationship with his daughter and is being written and executive produced by One Day at a Time co-creator/exec producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - Who's Who in the Cast

Amazon Prime’s anticipated page-to-screen adaptation, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the book series of the same name by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han. Before even premiering, the show received a Season 2 renewal, so fans can expect Belly and the rascal Fisher boys to return within the next few years. The show received a wide viewership, becoming Amazon Prime’s #1 show that week, even surpassing the acclaimed The Boys season 3 premiere.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Death in Paradise' Spin-Off 'Beyond Paradise' Confirmed With Kris Marshall Returning

BBC’s Death in Paradise is set to receive a spinoff with Kris Marshall returning as Humphrey Goodman for the lead role in Beyond Paradise. British-French crime drama Death in Paradise made its debut on BBC One in 2011. The first 3 seasons of the series follow Richard Poole (Ben Miller) a detective for the London Metropolitan Police who is sent to Saint Marie, an island in the Caribbean, where a British police officer was murdered. After solving the murder, he takes over as the island’s official detective inspector. However, things don’t last in this detective series, and the rest of the show’s seasons follow a series of officers who take over the job on the island. The current DI officer is Neville Parker who takes time to warm up to the island life.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things 4': Robert Englund Explains Why Victor Creel Blinded Himself

Victor Creel pays for his mistakes in a number of very big ways in Stranger Things 4. As a young man (Kevin L. Johnson), Victor serves in World War 2 and makes a horrible mistake. He orders the shelling of a location that doesn’t house German soldiers, but rather innocent civilians including a baby. About 14 years later, Victor moves into a beautiful new home in Hawkins with his wife and two children. While it may seem as though they’ve got a bright future ahead of them, evil is brewing in Victor’s son, Henry (Raphael Luce), and that evil winds up taking the lives of his wife and daughter.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things 4' Breaks Streaming Record

Stranger Things Season 4 has been a record-breaking success for Netflix, with the first portion of the current season having the most hours watched in a weekend premiere for a streaming series at a staggering 286.79 million. Volume 2 of the season continued this massive success with its premiere this morning leading to Netflix crashing and being inaccessible to many of its users with reports of problems with Netflix reaching over 13,000 in the early Friday morning. Now, we know that the series has once again broken a record, with Stranger Things Season 4 setting a new Nielsen Streaming record for most viewing time for a week.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Westworld's Lana Del Rey Cover Works Perfectly With Christina's Introduction

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of Westworld.With its fourth season premiere, Westworld once again reinvents itself. With a seven-year time jump and several new characters, Season 4 shakes up what audiences have come to know from the show and requires viewers to reorient themselves to new locations and mysteries. No element of the premiere requires more reorientation than adjusting to Evan Rachel Wood’s new character, Christina. After playing the iconic, robotic host Dolores for three seasons, Wood is reintroduced as Christina, a (seemingly) human video game story writer at Olympiad Entertainment. Christina is positioned as one of the season’s new principal characters alongside fan-favorite Maeve (Thandiwe Newton), Season 3 lead Caleb (Aaron Paul), and the host copy of the villainous William (Ed Harris). The season premiere ends with Christina standing on her balcony, recording a pitch idea for a new story. As she dictates her thoughts, an instrumental cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games” plays on the soundtrack. Like all great Westworld covers, the inclusion of this song is layered with meaning. Most significantly, “Video Games” is the perfect complement to introduce viewers to the thematic resonance of Wood’s new character.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Where Is the Hotel Oblivion?

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.Besides the Academy itself and the Temps Commission, The Umbrella Academy now has two new mysterious locations for our dysfunctional team of supers to decipher. Season 3 of the Netflix series introduces us to the Hotel Obsidian, an eerie art déco hotel that serves as a safe haven for anyone looking for a place to stay. Full of shady guests and odd, cryptic rooms, the Obsidian doesn’t come alone in the show’s mythos. It is followed closely by its interdimensional twin, Hotel Oblivion. But what exactly is the Oblivion? And what role does it play in this season of The Umbrella Academy?
TV SERIES
Collider

18 Wild Small-Town Supernatural Series like 'Stranger Things' to Watch Next

The summer has arrived with a heatwave of Demogorgons, crime-fighting teens, and unfortunate 80s hairdos. Hawkins, Indiana has turned upside down, and the crash course in monster fighting is officially in session. Stranger Things Season 4 part 2 is now coming to Netflix, and after nearly three years we are finally back in the strange little town where paranormal entities live amongst the rose bushes and white picket fences. The mega-hit Netflix original series unlocked the formula to create the ultimate, bulletproof supernatural series steeped in small-town mystery, magic, and 80s nostalgia, and it's hard to believe the end is here.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Black Bird' Review: An Exceptional Cast Makes This True Crime Drama Soar

In the sea of true-crime series that have hit streaming services so far in 2022, Black Bird is a different kind of animal. And boy, can this bird fly. Taron Egerton turns in a powerhouse performance as Jimmy Keene, the drug-dealing son of a cop (Ray Liotta, in one of his final roles). In exchange for release from his 10-year prison sentence, Keene takes a deal from the FBI to infiltrate a maximum-security prison for mentally unstable inmates in order to help the feds nail down a suspected serial killer. But, before he can be released, Keene has to gain the trust of said serial killer, Larry Hall (a creepier than ever Paul Walter Hauser), and find out the location of the bodies of suspected victims.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Action Films From Yesteryear That Deserve Legacy Sequels Like 'Top Gun Maverick'

Top Gun: Maverick is smashing the global box office in a seemingly unlikely turn of events. After being delayed from its original 2020 release due to the pandemic, Maverick has finally arrived and audiences are lapping it up. It has even defeated box office kings Marvel, replacing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the highest-grossing film in North America this year, and is on track to repeat that feat worldwide.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Leaves Joyce and Hopper Out in the Cold

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. In the final volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things, extra-long episodes that felt more like movies made for a conclusion that largely hit all the right notes. The ensemble cast, for the most part, all had their moments to shine and grow as characters. It also made use of a nightmarish villain that was more than just a monster. This provided the most menacing and intriguing element of the show thus far. There was much to appreciate about all that it managed to accomplish as it works to reinvent its story and open up new opportunities for what the future holds. Unfortunately, much like the first half of the season, the show still has been dragged down by one particular storyline that won't stop spinning its wheels in neutral.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Moon Represents My Heart': Gemma Chan to Star in Time Travel Series at Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a new project, The Moon Represents My Heart from filmmaker Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and actress Gemma Chan, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. The feature is based on the upcoming novel by writer Pim Wangtechawat and is a coming-of-age story that follows a British-Chinese family that has the secret ability to time travel.
TRAVEL
Collider

The 10 Best Feel-Good Films From The 80s

The 80s was a decade filled with movies experimenting with many wonderful ideas. Whether it was an action movie, sci-fi, or adventure comedy, these movies easily became classics of the time. More importantly, audiences always looked forward to a good comfort film that made them feel understood. Even now, fans...
MOVIES
Collider

7 Essential Performances from Bollywood Legend Shah Rukh Khan

There is maybe no movie star on Earth with a bigger following than the “King of Bollywood,” otherwise known simply as SRK. Many Americans, probably unknowing of this fact, may have learned about him from Ms. Marvel, whose protagonist gushes over the dreamy legend. “There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie,” she says, and without confirming or denying that, it is hard to argue that he is one of the most magnetic performers in the world. Whether playing a romantic hero, a godlike figure, a goofball, or a deranged psychopath, Khan always finds a way to steal the show, and your heart. These films serve as an incomplete but well-rounded introduction to his work.
MOVIES

