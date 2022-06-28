ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Sets Digital Release Date

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelive the exciting action and dark drama of Zack Snyder’s Justice League wherever you go when the acclaimed Warner Bros. Pictures and DC feature flies onto digital on July 19. Experience Zack Snyder’s original vision for the film that caused one of the biggest fandom shake-ups in history and sink your...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Chris Terrio
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Ezra Miller
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: Warner Bros. Reportedly Recasting Amber Heard’s Mera

A new report surfaces stating that the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently looking to recast Amber Heard’s role as Mera. Just Jared reports that an outsider told the outlet that, "Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard's role after screentesting the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman."
MOVIES
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Justice#Man Of Steel#The Dc Universe#Hbo Max#Snyder An
epicstream.com

Lucifer Star Claims Ezra Miller Forced WB to Scrap Eight-Part DC Series

The name Ezra Miller used to be associated with a promising DC Extended Universe career but these days, it has become synonymous with controversy and the 29-year-old actor has been making headlines for his alleged personal troubles. Turns out, not only is Ezra becoming a huge problem for authorities that...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Young Justice: Phantoms Finale Introduces a Popular DC Hero - and Turns Them Into a Villain

A fan-favorite DC hero finally made their debut in the season finale of Young Justice: Phantoms. The cast of the DC animated series has continued to grow with each new season, as more and more heroes and villains are introduced in brand-new circumstances. For example, Young Justice's debut on HBO Max featured the debuts of Geo-Force, Cyborg, Harper Row, Forager, Halo, Jonathan Kent, and the Legion of Super-Heroes. One would think after four seasons all of the major DC characters would have already been introduced, but the Young Justice: Phantoms finale brought a major hero into the fold, but in the role of a potential villain.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Claims Ben Affleck's Film Would be 'A Very Exciting Movie'

We already know that The Batman started out as a project for Ben Affleck before it was handed over to Matt Reeves who brought it in a new direction. However, that doesn't mean Reeves wasn't interested in pursuing Affleck's vision. The filmmaker has just shared his thoughts on the Justice League star's screenplay and says it "could have been a very exciting movie."
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Popculture

Christian Bale Reveals He Would Return to Batman Role on One Condition

Christian Bale isn't ruling out a return to Batman completely, although the actor does have pretty steep conditions for reprising his role as the Caped Crusader. After appearing as Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Bale told PopCulture.com's sister site ComicBook.com that he would only return to his role as the superhero if Nolan was the one who asked.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy