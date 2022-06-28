Grandma arrested for smuggling cocaine and heroin into Florida prison

DeSoto County, FL - A woman has been arrested after being caught with 100 grams of cocaine and heroin while visiting an inmate at a Florida correctional institution.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Melissa Webster was caught smuggling the contraband during a visitor search at the DeSoto Correctional Institution.

Deputies say Webster was visiting with her grandchild when officers discovered the drugs.

During a search of Webster's vehicle, a K9 deputy found 687.7 grams of heroin and cocaine.

Authorities contacted the Department of Children and Family Services who responded to the scene and took the infant into custody.

Webster faces charges of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, child abuse/neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the DeSoto County Jail.