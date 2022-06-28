Carmon F. Patrick

GRAY - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Jerry Joseph Peters, 76, of Gray must announce his peaceful departure from our world. He was held in the arms of his wife and children until he was embraced by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Jerry was born in Kingsport to the late Chapman and Jama Peters. He was a graduate of Boone High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Jerry retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999 after 32 years of service. Jerry was a devoted member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ for over 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

GRAY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO