ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Carmon F. Patrick

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Carmon F. Patrick, 89, a former resident of Kingsport,...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

Brian Burchfield will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, on Sunday at 6 p.m. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin

GATE CITY, VA - Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin, age 80 of Gate City, VA passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Anna...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Bristol Now kickoff party

Six Rivers Media, the parent company of the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press, launched its newest publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday. Six Rivers employees hit the streets in the Twin Cities to give out copies of the new weekly newspaper. The company also held a launch party for the new publication at The Bristol Hotel.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia Robbins

NORTON, VA - Patricia Faye Robbins, 80, born on August 5, 1941, in Norton Virginia, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, TN. A loving wife, mother, granny, great-granny and great-great-granny. She loved God and loved her family. She is reunited in heaven with her husband and son. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ada Caudill; husband, Hershell Robbins; baby and son, Timothy Robbins; brother, Carlton Caudill; sisters, Phyllis Ramey and Peggy Rose.
NORTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Oak Hill, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Knoxville, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Now first edition printed and on the street

Six Rivers Media, the parent company of the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press, launched its newest publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday. Six Rivers employees hit the streets in the Twin Cities to give out copies of the new weekly newspaper.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Joseph Peters

GRAY - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Jerry Joseph Peters, 76, of Gray must announce his peaceful departure from our world. He was held in the arms of his wife and children until he was embraced by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Jerry was born in Kingsport to the late Chapman and Jama Peters. He was a graduate of Boone High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Jerry retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999 after 32 years of service. Jerry was a devoted member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ for over 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Ann Wilder

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Mary Ann Wilder, 66, of Nickelsville, VA, gained her Heavenly reward on June 29th, 2022, at her residence with her family after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born August 12, 1955, to the late Robert & Cora Finch in Scott County, VA. She has been a faithful member of GCUPC since 1973 and served as a Sunday school teacher for many of those years. She was well known in the community for feeding those in need. Her greatest joys in life were serving God her family and, cooking for others, and canning. She retired from Three Creek Apparel as a seamstress and then became a private sitter in-home healthcare. Her hobbies were cooking, canning, and sewing.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

July 4th celebrations happening all over the Tri-Cities

This July 4th weekend is packed full of fun activities to celebrate the holiday. Celebrations will take place in Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi. Elizabethton kicks off Independence Day activities on Friday at the Covered Bridge Park with their monthly First Friday event that will include the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and live music by Big Son. Their annual Independence Day celebration will take place Saturday, also at the covered bridge, along with the weekly cruise-in show on Elk Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Tn
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Sue Ferguson

Brenda Sue Ferguson went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at age 75. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Gunnings Baptist Church. A funeral service in memory of Brenda will follow with her husband, Pastor Bob Ferguson and Bro. Ron Lynch officiating.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Community Scrapbook: Turtle Derby 2022

Today's Community Scrapbook features photos from the 2022 Kingsport Lions Club Turtle Derby. The fun and successful Turtle Derby, hosted by dedicated volunteers from the Kingsport Lions Club, was held Saturday, May 28, at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport. This year’s event honored the memory of a very special Lion and was named the Greg Lubrano Memorial Turtle Derby.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Please leave fireworks to the professionals

Did you know that accidental fires or damage caused by fireworks in a Tennessee municipality that bans them — Kingsport for example — may not be covered by traditional homeowners or renters insurance policies, thus putting the financial burden of making repairs solely on the owners’ shoulders?
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Be a tourist in your own hometown

Enjoy local history, events, food and music by being a tourist in your own hometown. Learn about the local history of Kingsport by exploring the city. There are many wonderful places to visit in Kingsport. One of my family’s favorites is the Kingsport Carousel for a one-of-a-kind experience, which is a beautifully restored 1956 carousel located inside a temperature-controlled roundhouse.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Weber City Volunteer Fire Department to hold Fourth of July event

WEBER CITY — The volunteer fire department in Weber City will host its first-ever Independence Day celebration this weekend. The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department will host the free event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the former Food City location in Weber City. The main event will be...
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Daniel Lee Dorton

YUMA, VA – Daniel Lee Dorton, 44, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. Daniel was born in Big Stone Gap, VA on January 20, 1978. He was a 1996 graduate of Gate City High School. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore Lee, Roy and Willie...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission’s discussion of pageant funds turns ‘chaotic’

BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Red, White and Boom set for Saturday

Kingsport’s Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday with events all day long and into the night. The legendary rock band 38 Special headlines the concert, with a fireworks display to follow. The day will start with the Red, White and Boom Four-Mile Race at...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tyler St. John Salyers

DUNGANNON, VA - Tyler St. John Salyers, born July 7, 1986, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday June 22, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Dungannon First Baptist Church. A celebration of Life service will follow with Pastor Larry Beavers officiating.
DUNGANNON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Billy Ray Lane

Billy Ray Lane, 83, born on May 7, 1939, died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, doing one of the things he loved the most – mowing the yard. A loving husband, dad, and papaw, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, working outside and watching westerns. He served in the United States Amy from 1959 – 1962. He graduated from ETSU and worked at AFG and General Shale.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia gearing up for Independence Day celebrations

The big bang theory this weekend may be testing how many Independence Day celebrations you can attend in Southwest Virginia. Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton will host several Fourth of July events from Friday to Monday, with a range of celebrations, food, games, and rockets’ red glare.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy