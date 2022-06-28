Carmon F. Patrick

NORTON, VA - Patricia Faye Robbins, 80, born on August 5, 1941, in Norton Virginia, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, TN. A loving wife, mother, granny, great-granny and great-great-granny. She loved God and loved her family. She is reunited in heaven with her husband and son. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ada Caudill; husband, Hershell Robbins; baby and son, Timothy Robbins; brother, Carlton Caudill; sisters, Phyllis Ramey and Peggy Rose.
