Karen Auman fondly remembers drinking Uwharrie Mercantile’s coffee in the middle of the forest. She was acting as a trail volunteer at Yates Place campsite during the annual Uwharrie Trail Thru Hike — a four-day, 40-mile backpacking trip — when Dana Dawson met her with a warm smile and a jug full of coffee for some 100 hikers. Auman had asked Dawson, owner of the mercantile, to bring refreshments to the site ahead of time. She knew that the hikers would be invigorated by both Dawson’s hospitality and her special gourmet coffee blend. “Not all trail angels are on the trail,” Auman says.

TROY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO