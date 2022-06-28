ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer Conjures Up the Magic of the Sanderson Sisters Once More

By Makuochi Echebiri
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is time for a little bewitching. Coming on nearly 30 years since they last graced our screens, the 17th Century Sanderson sisters are back now in the new trailer of the highly anticipated Disney film, Hocus Pocus 2. There will surely be a price to be paid with the return...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Collider

'Stranger Things 4': Robert Englund Explains Why Victor Creel Blinded Himself

Victor Creel pays for his mistakes in a number of very big ways in Stranger Things 4. As a young man (Kevin L. Johnson), Victor serves in World War 2 and makes a horrible mistake. He orders the shelling of a location that doesn’t house German soldiers, but rather innocent civilians including a baby. About 14 years later, Victor moves into a beautiful new home in Hawkins with his wife and two children. While it may seem as though they’ve got a bright future ahead of them, evil is brewing in Victor’s son, Henry (Raphael Luce), and that evil winds up taking the lives of his wife and daughter.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Feel-Good Films From The 80s

The 80s was a decade filled with movies experimenting with many wonderful ideas. Whether it was an action movie, sci-fi, or adventure comedy, these movies easily became classics of the time. More importantly, audiences always looked forward to a good comfort film that made them feel understood. Even now, fans...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Underrated Horror Movies of the 1970s (and Where to Stream Them)

The 70s were a golden era for horror films, with the monster films of previous decades giving way to an era full of slashers and final girls. Giallo was going strong and Hitchcock-inspired story beats morphed into something new. Birthing many of the horror franchises that are still going today, this decade has been commented on to the ends of the earth and there is still plenty more to be said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

From 'Avatar' to 'Jurassic Park' : 10 Great Films That Have Timeless Visual Effects

Visual effects (VFX) are one of the most important aspects when it comes to filmmaking. They grant the ability to bring so many imaginative ideas to life such as different environments, creatures, objects, and even characters. There are two main types of visual effects, Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) and Practical Effects. CGI are digital effects that are used to create all sorts of elements that don't exist physically in real life. While practical effects are man-made models, props, costumes, and sets that are operated physically to create a more genuine feeling of their existence. There is a common debate on whether digital effects or practical effects are better, but most VFX artists agree that a combination of the two is the ideal approach to bringing these imaginary elements to life.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
Collider

'Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series With Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano Lands at Amazon Freevee

The sequel series for Who's The Boss? has finally found a home with Amazon Freevee! Based on the hit 80s sitcom that brought us the Bower family and the Micelli family's delightful comedy and dynamic, the sequel series is set to bring to life Tony Micelli's (Tony Danza) relationship with his daughter and is being written and executive produced by One Day at a Time co-creator/exec producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz.
TV SERIES
Collider

Millie Bobby Brown-Led Russo Bros Film ‘The Electric State’ Lands at Netflix

At a press event for Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming film The Gray Man, Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke with the brothers about their newest film The Electric State, and found out straight from the source that filming starts in October. It's now been revealed, however, just who finally picked up the alternate history piece - Netflix.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Modern TV Shows Set in the 80s to Watch After Vol. 2 of 'Stranger Things' 4

With Stranger Things becoming a pop culture phenomenon since its release in 2016, 80s nostalgia is at an all-time high. Thanks to its faithful recreation of the decade that gave us the Walkman, from its fashion to its numerous needle drops, the show appeals to those who miss the 80s and those that never experienced it. Now that Volume 1 of the fourth season is over, we are all left sitting around waiting for Volume 2.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - Who's Who in the Cast

Amazon Prime’s anticipated page-to-screen adaptation, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the book series of the same name by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han. Before even premiering, the show received a Season 2 renewal, so fans can expect Belly and the rascal Fisher boys to return within the next few years. The show received a wide viewership, becoming Amazon Prime’s #1 show that week, even surpassing the acclaimed The Boys season 3 premiere.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 11 Weakest 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Segments, Ranked

Soon to start its 34th season, it’s fair to say that The Simpsons is immortal. Words can’t do justice to how much influence Matt Groening’s seminal cartoon has had on comedy and animation over the last 4 decades. Most fans agree that the “Golden Age” of The Simpsons was between Seasons 3 and 9. The annual Halloween specials, "Treehouse of Horror," each containing three non-canonical spooky stories, have remained a staple of the long-running sitcom.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Infinity Train's Swan Song Hums a Tune of Understanding

Owen Dennis’ Infinity Train strummed a few powerful notes during its four-season run. Its final ride may not be its darkest, but Book 4, or Season 4, “Duet,” is unique in that it centers on two passengers coming on the train together with the same number. It’s also the first season set in the past, as the characters exist in 1980s Canada. Their task is simple: sort out their issues and leave the train as a pair or die. Min-Gi (Jonny Young) and Ryan’s (Sekai Murashige) interlocking journey of music and friendship rediscovered, paired with Kez’s (Minty Lewis) arc traveling through cars to her roommate, Morgan (Margaret Cho) pushes the train’s journey onto a different track built around communicating and finding happiness, ending the train’s ride on a solid note.
MUSIC
Collider

Stewart & Pattinson: 5 Stars That Broke Out of Their Genre

Stars establish their career from the versatility of roles like Meryl Streep and some stick in the same lane for decades like John Wayne. And then there are some that are defined by a role, good or bad, for the rest of their life. Actors like Adam Sandler have produced almost "one-off" dramatic performances like his in Uncut Gems, but his comedic past generated a genre of its own that still defines him.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

The 12 Most Iconic Masked Killers in Horror, Ranked

Believe it or not, there are relatively few horror movie killers that wear masks. Even though most conceptualize the typical horror slasher as “some guy in a mask,” many aren't masked at all. The ones that are masked represent some of the most legendary killers in the genre, and a new addition comes in Scott Derrickson’s latest film The Black Phone (now in theaters).
MOVIES
Collider

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Where Is the Hotel Oblivion?

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.Besides the Academy itself and the Temps Commission, The Umbrella Academy now has two new mysterious locations for our dysfunctional team of supers to decipher. Season 3 of the Netflix series introduces us to the Hotel Obsidian, an eerie art déco hotel that serves as a safe haven for anyone looking for a place to stay. Full of shady guests and odd, cryptic rooms, the Obsidian doesn’t come alone in the show’s mythos. It is followed closely by its interdimensional twin, Hotel Oblivion. But what exactly is the Oblivion? And what role does it play in this season of The Umbrella Academy?
TV SERIES
Collider

'Black Bird' Review: An Exceptional Cast Makes This True Crime Drama Soar

In the sea of true-crime series that have hit streaming services so far in 2022, Black Bird is a different kind of animal. And boy, can this bird fly. Taron Egerton turns in a powerhouse performance as Jimmy Keene, the drug-dealing son of a cop (Ray Liotta, in one of his final roles). In exchange for release from his 10-year prison sentence, Keene takes a deal from the FBI to infiltrate a maximum-security prison for mentally unstable inmates in order to help the feds nail down a suspected serial killer. But, before he can be released, Keene has to gain the trust of said serial killer, Larry Hall (a creepier than ever Paul Walter Hauser), and find out the location of the bodies of suspected victims.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Leaves Joyce and Hopper Out in the Cold

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. In the final volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things, extra-long episodes that felt more like movies made for a conclusion that largely hit all the right notes. The ensemble cast, for the most part, all had their moments to shine and grow as characters. It also made use of a nightmarish villain that was more than just a monster. This provided the most menacing and intriguing element of the show thus far. There was much to appreciate about all that it managed to accomplish as it works to reinvent its story and open up new opportunities for what the future holds. Unfortunately, much like the first half of the season, the show still has been dragged down by one particular storyline that won't stop spinning its wheels in neutral.
TV SERIES
Collider

How ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Avoids the Too Many Villains Pitfall

When you think about Thor: Ragnarok, the first things that come to mind are probably Chris Hemsworth’s refreshing take on the title character, Taika Waititi’s bombastic vision, or the film’s tonal shift away from Thor’s first two more melodramatic outings. A thought that probably never enters the mind is that the film has too many villains. With its sprawling roster of antagonists, though, Ragnarok could have easily fallen victim to the “too many villains” criticism that plagues so many superhero films, especially super-sequels. But even with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hela (Cate Blanchett), Skurge (Karl Urban), the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Topaz (Rachel House), and Surtur (Clancy Brown) all featured, the film never feels overstuffed with antagonists. By giving each villain purposeful motivation and by allowing them narrative distance from each other within the film, Thor: Ragnarok demonstrates how a superhero film can feature numerous villains without ever feeling like there are “too many.”
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Belle's Use of the Internet Works for the Story

When it comes to using the internet and technology as plot devices in movies (and in entertainment) it can be a pretty fine line between being realistic and being so out of touch that it’s laughable. It’s to be expected, though. Right now, there are multiple living generations that...
MOVIES
Collider

18 Wild Small-Town Supernatural Series like 'Stranger Things' to Watch Next

The summer has arrived with a heatwave of Demogorgons, crime-fighting teens, and unfortunate 80s hairdos. Hawkins, Indiana has turned upside down, and the crash course in monster fighting is officially in session. Stranger Things Season 4 part 2 is now coming to Netflix, and after nearly three years we are finally back in the strange little town where paranormal entities live amongst the rose bushes and white picket fences. The mega-hit Netflix original series unlocked the formula to create the ultimate, bulletproof supernatural series steeped in small-town mystery, magic, and 80s nostalgia, and it's hard to believe the end is here.
TV SERIES

