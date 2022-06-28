Ricky Castle

Louise Mellott, 71, Warsaw, died at 3:25 p.m. June 29, 2022, in her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1934. She married James Mellott on Feb. 5, 1969; he preceded her in death. Louise is survived by her daughters, Trisha Mellott, Etna Green and Katrina (Kelly) Kerlin, Silver Lake; her son, Jeff (Donna) Mellott, Warsaw; her seven grandchildren; and her eight great-grandchildren.
George Joseph Stinemetz, 82, Winamac, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Albert Durant and Agnes Marie (Kleem) Stinemetz. George married Judy (Shannon) Tarble. June 23, 1984. Judy passed away Feb. 8, 2020. He is survived...
WARSAW – Here is a list of dates for fireworks in the area. While exact start times may vary, most will begin shortly after dusk. Inclement weather rescheduling dates will vary as well. Winona Lake — Saturday, July 2. Webster Lake — Saturday, July 2 (rain date is...
LEESBURG — Lake Tippecanoe residents turned out for the annual Fourth of July Flotilla, held Saturday afternoon, July 2. This year 10 boats registered to participate. The event is sponsored by the Lake Tippecanoe Property Owners Association. This year’s winners were: Quinn Roe, first place; Cara Dyksen with her...
Julie Christine Pifer, 34, Warsaw, died Wednesday June 29, 2022, at home. She was born March 8, 1988, in Warsaw, the daughter of Gerard and Elizabeth “Beth” (Landis) Pifer. She was a lifelong Warsaw resident. Julie graduated from Warsaw Community High School with the Class of ’06 and was employed at Zimmer Biomet. She was devoted to her son and cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Julie liked her job and enjoyed working, but also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and listening to country music.
Sandra Sue (Sickafus) Renz, 79, North Manchester, died June 30, 2022, at Envive Healthcare, Huntington. She was born June 26, 1943. She married Richard Renz on July 13, 1985; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Priscilla) Case, Warsaw and Tom (Peggy) Sickafus, North Manchester;...
Deborah K. “Debbe” (Cawby) Bowman, 71, Fort Wayne, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 6, 1950. She is survived by her significant other, Kevin Tsetse, Fort Wayne; and sister, Dawne Tatman, Berne. Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes is in...
Verland “Dale” O’Connor, 79, South Bend, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Jan. 28, 1943. He is survived by his life companion, Larry Stuckey, South Bend; sisters, Dorothy Arnett, North Liberty, Judy (Mike) Granning, Fort Wayne and Doris (Dennis) Groves, Plymouth.
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Kristin B. Dove, $1,483.43. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ashley N. Hernandez, $9,975.61. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko...
Karl W. “Mick” McOmber, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Parkview Randallia. He was born Dec. 22, 1946. He married Mary Hershberger on Feb. 15, 1969; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Holly D. Sherman, Columbia City and Wendy...
WARSAW — Residents do lake-living well in Kosciusko County. With 100+ lakes spread across the county, it’s no surprise that K-County is bustling during the summertime months. From go-to lake activities of swimming, fishing and boating, to rare lakeside dining options, the community has ample offerings for all ages.
Todd M. Nelson, 53, Burket, passed away at 1:57 pm, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Todd was born on Oct. 31, 1968, in Fort Wayne, to Michael F. and Karen L. (Schulenburg) Nelson. He married Jennifer M. Doud Dec. 31, 2003, in Sanibel Island, Fla.; she survives.
George Herman Schuster, 91, formerly of Claypool, passed away at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. He was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Gary, to Edna (Theil) and John Schuster. He was lovingly raised by his Aunt and Uncle, Ruth and William Schuster. He married the love of his life and best friend, Eileen Edith Jaeger, Feb. 1, 1956. They were blessed with three children and experienced the joy of becoming grandparents throughout their 66 years of marriage together before he passed away.
Sandra Sue Johnson, 75, Columbia City, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home. She was born Sep. 4, 1946. She married Kenneth Creighton Johnson Jr. on Oct. 25, 1965; he preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters, Deb (Scott) Fairchild and Janet (Wayde) Draper; one granddaughter; and...
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:49 a.m. Thursday, June 30, on Old Road 30 and CR 300N, near Warsaw. Drivers: Aaron Marshall, 38, CR 600W, Warsaw; Christi Ziebarth, 49, CR 400E, Warsaw. Ziebarth said she was reaching for something and rear-ended the vehicle ahead of her driven by Marshall. Damages up to $10,000.
AKRON — Five girls are competing for the title of Miss Akron 4th of July this year. Miss Akron 2021 Kayleena Agnew will crown her successor after the pageant tonight, Friday, July 1, at the Akron Community Center. The winner of the Akron Las Donas’ Penny-a-Vote Cute Baby Contest will also be announced and Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker competitions will also be held.
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 12:42 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 10700 block of West CR 900S, Akron. An unemployment claim was falsely filed in someone’s name. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:09 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2700...
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 30, at Heart of the Lakes Antique Mall in North Webster. Owners Matt Young and Shannon Perkins are very excited about serving their customers in Kosciusko County and beyond. When asked what...
Joan M. Baumert, 62, Columbia City, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 29, 1960. She married Douglas Baumert in 1981; he survives. She is also survived by her son, Eric (Janelle) Douglas; two grandchildren; her parents, Richard and Diana Larimore Sr.; brothers, Richard “Bud” (Julia) Larimore Jr. and Scott (Becca) Larimore; and special sister, Lisa (Roger) Manz.
Theresa Marie (Roark) McClintick, 55, Lapaz, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born July 23, 1966. She married Michael McClintick on July 22, 1994; he survives. She is also survived by her parents; daughter, Ahliah Angell, Lapaz; sons, Michael E. Roark, Westville and...
