MENDON - A "sky ride" at the Southwick's Zoo got stuck on Friday, leaving people stranded in the air. In all about 40 people were stuck on the ride. This "Skyfari Sky Ride" runs over about a third of the park, giving guests a bird's eye view of the animal exhibits below. One of the owners of the zoo said the ride was closed out of an abundance of caution. "Our employees at the Skyfari ride noticed a small oil leak and they decided to err on the side of caution and with that they stopped the ride and decided it would be...

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO