ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Walgreens abandons Boots sale after market turmoil

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS pharmacy giant Walgreens has dropped plans to sell Boots, saying buyers were unable to raise enough funds due to instability in financial markets. Walgreens said it had various offers for the pharmacy business after it put Boots up for sale in January. But none of the offers adequately...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheStreet

Costco Sued Over Something it Doesn't Even Make Any Money On

One of Costco Wholesale's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. The company has kept the price of its popular Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken at $4.99 since 2009....
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

US owner of Boots abandons £5bn sale of the high street chemist despite interest from billionaire Asda-owning Issa brothers after market turmoil

The US owner of pharmacy chain Boots has abandoned its plans to sell the UK high street chemist despite interest from the billionaire brothers behind Asda. Walgreens Boots Alliance said today it will keep both the pharmacy chain - which has 2,260 stores in the UK and employs around 55,000 - and the No7 beauty brand after 'market instability' put a stop to its plans to sell.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
bloomberglaw.com

Dollar Tree Jettisons Legal Chief, Others Amid $1.25 Price Shift

Discount variety store chain Dollar Tree, Inc. took a broom to its executive suite, sweeping out chief legal officer William Old and other top executives, the company announced Tuesday. Old and Thomas O’Boyle, Dollar Tree’s chief operating officer, are among those headed for the exit. “Searches for successors...
BUSINESS
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boots#Supermarkets#Indian#Apollo Global Management#Beauty Company
AOL Corp

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO ousted as sales collapse 27%

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is giving its turnaround CEO the boot after delivering anything but a turnaround. The struggling retailer said Wednesday CEO Mark Tritton is leaving the company and the board, effective immediately. Board member and retail veteran Sue Gove is taking over the retailer on an interim basis.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tesco shelves running bare of Heinz products in dispute over pricing

Tesco’s shelves are running bare of Heinz Beanz and Ketchup products following a dispute over pricing.It is understood that Heinz has paused supply to the UK’s biggest supermarket chain, leading to gaps on shelves across the brand’s products.Tesco’s website shows that products including Beanz 4x415g, Sticky Barbecue Sauce 500g, Salad Cream 605g, Baked Beans & Pork Sausages 200g, Beanz No Added Sugar 4x415g Snap Pots 4x200g, Beanz No Added Sugar 200g and Chicken Noodle Soup 400g are unavailable.With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Black Enterprise

Amazon, JCPenny, Walmart Cash In On Commercialization Of Juneteenth, But Profits Came At a Cost

Retailers and marketers wasted no time attempting to profit off Juneteenth with a tidal wave of merchandise including ice cream, t-shits and paper plates. Nationwide retail chains including JCPenny, Amazon and Walmart quickly pushed Juneteenth merchandise to make a few dollars off the new federal holiday. However, those same companies dealt with an avalanche of blowback for trying to profit off the holiday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walgreens
CNBC

How these young sellers made millions on Amazon and Walmart

Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Risk Heating Up in Retail

Click here to read the full article. Retail could see a new wave of bankruptcies before the year’s over. At CommerceNext last week, Forrester analyst Sucharita Kodali said the sector will “definitely” see more bankruptcies this year than last, when corporate collapses far under-paced 2020’s stunning freefall. And the risk of default in the apparel retail sector has ticked up sharply, according to new S&P Global Market Intelligence data published this month. The report shows that companies in the sector have a 4.6 percent chance of defaulting on financial obligations in the next year, up from 3.3 percent in May. Instability has...
RETAIL
CBS Boston

Bed Bath & Beyond accused of turning off AC in stores

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN BusinessRetailers typically want their sales numbers to be red hot, not their customers. But Bed Bath & Beyond is reportedly dealing with cooled momentum and heated customers at its stores.A new report from Bank of America claims that the company has cut air conditioning in an effort to quickly lower expenses to make up for a slump in sales.Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate. "We've been contacted about this report, and to be clear, no Bed Bath & Beyond stores were directed to adjust...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Anonymous puts target on crypto boss who oversaw $40bn price crash

Anonymous has pledged to bring a crypto boss “to justice” after he oversaw a market collapse that wiped more than $40bn from investors’ holdings. The online hacking collective made the threat in the latest video posted to its official YouTube channel, accusing the co-founder of Terraform Labs of syphoning off the funds of retail investors who had bought the platform’s Terra (Luna) and TerraUSD (UST) tokens.Kwon Do-hyung, known as Do Kwon, has previously denied these allegations, though more than 1,600 investors have signed up for a class-action lawsuit against him after both Luna and UST collapsed in price last month.“The...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Costco Considers Raising Membership Fees, But Not Hot Dog Prices

Warehouse club members expect value. You pay Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report, Walmart's (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam's Club, or BJ's Wholesale (BJS) a membership fee in exchange for getting access to their "clubs" where you pay less for groceries, household items, and more. It's...
RETAIL
POLITICO

New turmoil rocks crypto as court orders hedge fund to liquidate

A British Virgin Islands court has ordered the crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital to liquidate its assets, another blow to digital asset markets that are already cratering amid the collapse of once-high-flying startups. The unwinding of Three Arrows, which had been one of the industry’s top investment firms, will...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy