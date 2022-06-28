Surface Go 2 firmware update addresses 'critical security vulnerability'

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released a firmware update for the Surface Go 2.

The update addresses a critical security vulnerability and includes a few other changes.

Surface updates roll out in stages, so you may not see the latest firmware for the Surface Go 2 yet.

Microsoft shipped a firmware update for the Surface Go 2 late last week. It doesn't include any new features, but it does address a critical security vulnerability. Microsoft doesn't specify which security issue is addressed by the update in its support document , but since the vulnerability is marked as critical, it's worth grabbing the fix for it.

The update is available for Surface Go 2 devices running the Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 20H1) or greater.

Here are the details of the update, as outlined by Microsoft:

Windows Update Name Device Manager Surface - Firmware -1.0.2.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Intel - Net – 22.60.0.6 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz – Network Adapters Intel Corporation –Bluetooth – 22.60.0.6 Intel Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth

Surface updates are released in stages, so you may not see this particular update right away. It started rolling out on June 24, 2022, but it could take a bit to make its way to specific PCs. You can check for the update by searching "View Optional updates" through the Start menu or Settings app. You can also manually update your Surface Go 2 .

