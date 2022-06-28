ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to replicate ‘holy grail’ Gibson PAF humbucker tone with modern pickups

By Huw Price
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody disputes the ‘Holy Grail’ status of PAFs, but their relative scarcity means very few of us will ever get the chance to try the real thing. The danger...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Gibson unveils signature J-180 Collector’s Edition acoustic for folk legend Yusuf/Cat Stevens

The stunning jumbo acoustic is based on the model bought in 1969 and played on era-defining albums such as Tea For The Tillerman and Teaser And The Firecat. Gibson has celebrated the legendary singer-songwriter Yusuf/Cat Stevens with a signature J-180 Collector’s Edition acoustic guitar, based on the model he bought in 1969 and used to track some of the most essential albums in the folk canon.
CATS
Robb Report

Bugatti’s Newest Chiron Is Named After Its Founder’s Daughter—and Only 3 Will Be Made

Click here to read the full article. Bugatti is saying goodbye to the Chiron in Europe with a stylish tribute to its founder’s daughter. The French marque has just unveiled its latest few-off model, the Chiron L’Ébé. The ultra-exclusive hypercar isn’t just named after Ettore Bugatti’s eldest child, though. The design of each hand-crafted vehicle was also inspired by her love of Art Deco style. The L’Ébé edition is made up of the final three regular Chirons—one “standard” model and two Sports—that will be built for the European market. Bugatti has only shared images of the Chiron so far, but it’s a...
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Fender Japan unveils eye-catching Blue Paisley and Blue Flower Acoustasonic Telecasters

Fender Japan has introduced two aesthetically reinvented Acoustasonic Telecasters, which come equipped with arguably the most visually captivating Acoustasonic colorways to date. Arriving in Blue Paisley and Blue Flower, the limited-edition acoustic electric guitar hybrids will be exclusive to the Japanese market, and are among a few special-finish Acoustasonics to...
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Pink Floyd announce release of long-delayed Animals remaster

The remix of the band's 1977 best-seller had been held back over disputes between Roger Waters and David Gilmour regarding its liner notes. Last June, Roger Waters – Pink Floyd's one-time bass guitar player and main songwriter – made headlines when he publicly attacked former bandmate David Gilmour for allegedly vetoing the release of a forthcoming remastered edition of Pink Floyd's 1977 album, Animals.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Grail#Humbucker#Paf
Robb Report

Mr Porter Is Now Offering Vintage Rolexes, Omegas and More

Click here to read the full article. Luxury menswear e-tailer, Mr Porter is getting in on the vintage watch market and, quite frankly, we are surprised it hasn’t happened sooner. Global management consulting firm, McKinsey & Co. says sales of pre-owned watches reached $19 billion in 2019 and are forecasted to grow to more than $30 billion by 2025. Pre-owned, of course, includes newer timepieces. For a breakdown, vintage is generally accepted to mean watches created before the 1970s (the era when the quartz crisis hit), neo-vintage often refers to pieces created from the 90s to early or mid-2000s, but pre-owned...
RETAIL
Guitar World Magazine

Did Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian just tease Murphy Lab acoustics?

The Gibson brand president took to social media to show off a Hummingbird and J-45 bearing all the hallmarks of Murphy Lab aging. When Gibson debuted its Murphy Lab range last year, the family of faithfully relic’d six-strings was composed exclusively from electric guitars, and introduced a range of Les Pauls, ES-335s and SGs that boasted period-accurate aesthetics.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Megadeth, Metallica and Iron Maiden hits like never before in major key Happy Metal YouTube experiment

Traverse the musical multiverse courtesy of shredders Ben Bouissieres and Andy Xiong, and discover what classic metal anthems sound like when transposed to a major key. It’s a well-known fact that some of the best metal songs ever produced were written in a minor key, and that the genre seemingly goes hand-in-hand with the ominous-sounding sonic universe that is the antithesis of the major key.
ROCK MUSIC
CarBuzz.com

Bugatti Used Real 24-Karat Gold On Three New Chirons

The Bugatti Chiron is a spectacular masterpiece of engineering and design in any form, but Bugatti continually finds ways to wow us with new interpretations of the car. Sometimes, these new interpretations become unique new models, while on other occasions, Bugatti will simply show off the stunning specifications selected by certain buyers.
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

How Tim Henson, Plini and Cory Wong used their signature Neural DSP plugins to write one of the guitar instrumentals of the year

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
COMPUTERS
Guitar World Magazine

Tedeschi Trucks Band release Ascension, second video instalment in their quadruple album and film project I Am the Moon

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Venom Prison’s Ash Gray and Ben Thomas serve up thunderous riffs and haunting cleans in this killer Pain of Oizys playthrough

The momentum built by Venom Prison in the past few years is sustained on their latest full-length, Erebos, a 10-track collection of powerhouse arrangements, electrifying guitar riffs and monolithic breakdowns. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00...
MUSIC
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: Lamborghini’s Front-Engine Grand Touring Coupes (Part IV)

The 350GT was Lamborghini’s first production car, and as we learned in our last entry, was a very rapid adaptation of the 350GTV prototype. And while the GTV was certainly more elegant looking than the GT, the former’s foibles included a hood line that was too low to fit the company’s V12, as well as a general lack of practicality.
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Collection Highlights Variety Of Vintage Design

There truly is something for every automotive enthusiast to enjoy with this collection. For many reasons, classic cars have been some of the desirable vehicles within the automotive enthusiast and collector world. Some of these motives revolve around the history and stories behind the vintage vehicles we all know and love. While you could also make a case for performance and engineering, the earlier years of automotive design are mostly known today for high-value automobiles whose rarity and prestige make them the center of nearly every discussion. Sometimes these vehicles are found together as massive collections of similar cars, creating a spectacular find for any enthusiast with a passion for older design.
HOME & GARDEN
Guitar World Magazine

Finnish blues-rock phenom Erja Lyytinen returns with new single Bad Seed

Check out the first track from Lyytinen's forthcoming ninth studio album, Waiting for the Daylight, out October 7. Erja Lyytinen has announced the release of a new album Waiting For The Daylight. The record is due October 7, but you can hear the first single, Bad Seed, below. The album...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

You can already save hundreds this Independence Day with Guitar Center's early 4th of July sale

There's amazing deals to be had on guitars, amps, effects and more with up to 35% off deals in every department. If there's one thing we all love more than a huge sale, it's celebrating Independence Day with friends and family. Combining the two, then, is the obvious choice – and although it's always been a great time to pick up a bargain piece of furniture or tech, there's something in it for us guitarists too. Speaking of which, Guitar Center has dropped its deals a few days early, offering up to 35% off a wide range of amazing guitar-related gear (opens in new tab) from some of the biggest names in the industry until July 6.
SHOPPING
Guitar World Magazine

CopperSound’s Strategy V2 is the two-channel preamp and overdrive pedal with a monster 30dB of boost and audiophile build

Strat super-fans will love the enclosure design but electric guitarists of all stripes will find a pedal like this useful, be it as a drive, boost, or always-on tone sweetener. Massachusetts pedal builder CopperSound and Jack White favorite has lifted the lid on the Strategy V2, the latest version of its Strat-inspired preamp boost and overdrive pedal.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy