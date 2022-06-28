ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

"Women are going to die": Hillary Clinton on Roe being overturned

By Analisa Novak
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgUvm_0gOQX5fK00

When former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton heard that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights, she was not surprised.

She told "CBS Mornings" that this was something that had been in progress for years.

"I think that was the goal of packing the Court with justices who were on the record for many years of being against women's constitutional rights to make decisions about our own bodies. I was deeply sorry that it actually happened," she said. "But now that it has happened, I think everybody understands that this is not necessarily the only effort that we're going to see this Court undertake to turn back the clock on civil rights."

In a concurring opinion written separately by Justice Clarence Thomas , the nation's longest-serving justice, Thomas urged his colleagues to reevaluate other cases protecting contraceptive access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.

Clinton, who went to law school with Thomas, said he is a "person of grievance" and she surmises that his written opinion could be a signal. "He has signaled in the past to lower courts, to state legislatures, 'Find cases. Pass laws. Get them up. I may not win the first, the second, or the third time, but we're going to keep at it.'"

She continued, "The thing that is, well, there are so many things about it that are deeply distressing but women are going to die," said Clinton.

Justice Thomas did not respond to a request to comment.

The former Democratic nominee for president said that the overturning of Roe v. Wade should be a wake-up call for every American who doesn't think that their vote counts.

"This is going to, I hope, wake up a lot of Americans. I don't care what political party or religion you are, the question is, 'Who decides?' Is the government going to be in your bedroom? Is the government going to be making these decisions?" she said.

Although she has stepped away from politics since losing the 2016 presidential election, Clinton said she misses politics and while she can't imagine running again for president, she plans on staying "active and outspoken."

"I think our country's really on the precipice... I think that we are looking at not only the erosion of these rights, the throwing the door open to unfettered, unregulated gun access, but we're also looking at dismantling the federal government, how it protects our air, and our water, and everything else that goes along with it," she said.   The Supreme Court is expected to release a decision soon on a case that could affect the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

Between the Supreme Court's ruling and the House select committee hearings on the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Clinton said right now is a time for Americans to get out and vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

"I think it's important that people recognize if there were ever a time to vote and to vote, literally, for your rights and our future, it's this midterm," she said.

Clinton recently co-authored the political-mystery novel, State of Terror, with Louise Penny. The book was published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS' parent company Paramount Global.

Comments / 17

truth101
4d ago

yes they will. mental health will be awful for women now who feel they're stuck and abandoned. look at all the kids in foster care that aren't being taken care of... everyone says to have the baby and give it up for adoption. there's nobody there to take care of it. they abuse those kids and throw them on the street when they turn 18. do something about helping foster kids before you make abortion illegal.

Reply(3)
10
Elizabeth Guillory
4d ago

why don't they be responsible and do something to prevent Unwanted pregnancy instead of wanting to have abortions.

Reply
8
Wally Kent
4d ago

are the Clintons going to kill , because of not getting her way.?

Reply
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Louise Penny
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Pope Francis Doesn’t Care About Nancy Pelosi’s View on Abortion

A number of conservative American Catholic bishops have called for Catholics like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to be banned from receiving communion over their support of abortion. But their boss clearly does not agree. On Wednesday, Pelosi, one of the country’s most vocal supporters of abortion rights, met no resistance in Rome, where she had a one-on-one with Pope Francis and received Holy Communion at a mass he presided over inside St. Peter’s basilica. Francis has not publicly commented on the debate in the U.S., but the Vatican did issue a statement saying that they were against abortion, but that other legislation, including gun control, ought to also be considered in any “pro-life” stance.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
124K+
Followers
22K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy