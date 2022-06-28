ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OR

Beehler will plead insanity in shooting death

By Terry Murry
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEPPNER – There will be a delay in the second-degree murder trial of Caleb Beehler, 39, of Morrow County. District Attorney Justin Nelson said that Beehler’s attorney, Dean Gushwa, has filed a...

elkhornmediagroup.com

elkhornmediagroup.com

elkhornmediagroup.com

elkhornmediagroup.com

