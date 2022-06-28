Beehler will plead insanity in shooting death

LONG CREEK – Limited details have been released regarding a crash that resulted in a small fire yesterday on Highway 395B. According to Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, a Long Creek resident crashed his motorhome near mile post 77, Wednesday evening, on 395B north of Long Creek. No injuries were reported. The motorhome burned and was completely destroyed. The Sheriff wrote, “Both lanes of travel were blocked for some time. A Grant County Deputy and an Oregon State Police Trooper responded along with Oregon Department of Forestry resources.”

LONG CREEK, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO