ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Let the Governor’s Race Begin

By Abdul Hakim-Shabazz
indypolitics.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Governor’s race is still more than two years away, Indy Politics speaks with...

indypolitics.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsfromthestates.com

Law firm earns $520k off Holcomb-legislature fight

The Indianapolis-based law firm that represented Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in his lawsuit against the Indiana General Assembly made more than half a million dollars off the legal fight, according to financial records. Holcomb’s administration paid Lewis Wagner LLP $518,420.01 for its services between July 2021 and June 2022, according...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana lawmakers delay special session

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana General Assembly has delayed its special session as it figures discussion about abortion could take several weeks. House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray announced Wednesday a special session would be held July 25, rather than July 6, as scheduled.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana lawmakers weigh THC regulations, marijuana decriminalization

Indiana lawmakers this summer and fall will discuss potential regulations for THC products, as well as possible decriminalization of marijuana. Whether those deliberations will result in forward momentum is still undetermined as legislation often fails to materialize from these interim meetings. The public health summer study committee will focus on...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Elections
Fort Wayne, IN
Elections
State
Indiana State
99.5 WKDQ

Are You in One of Indiana’s Original Two Area Codes?

Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Governor Proposes Returning $1 Billion to Hoosier Taxpayers by Vaneta Becker

Governor Proposes Returning $1 Billion to Hoosier Taxpayers. Following a higher-than-expected revenue performance, the governor has called on the Indiana General Assembly to reconvene on July 6 to return $1 billion in state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. Each taxpayer would receive about $225 in addition to the already in place...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana is not a very independent state, recent study from Wallethub

Indiana is not a very independent state, according to a recent study from Wallethub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. They ranked Indiana 42nd. They say the state ranked 35th...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#More Than Two#Election State#Greater Fort Wayne Inc#The State Of Indiana
Inside Indiana Business

Two central Indiana health systems join Mayo Clinic network

Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
DANVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says it’s been a growing season with challenges like no other

Indiana farmer says it’s been a growing season with challenges like no other. An Indiana farmer says farmers in her area continue to battle supply shortages. Isabella Chism, who is also 2nd Vice President of the Indiana Farm Bureau, says the lack of fertilizer availability forced some farmers to alter their original planting intentions. “In our area, in particular, there’s been a variety of changes,” she says. “Some have switched to growing fertilizer because they don’t need it. The fertilizer has been a big issue.”
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Drought in Indiana: June 2012 vs June 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm spring, the summer of 2012 was one for the record books with record high temperatures above 100° and record dry conditions that brought extreme drought to Indiana. We have had a dry June this year and some hot days mixed in there, but how does it compare to the June […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Forbes Names First Merchants Bank Among Indiana’s Best for Customer Experience

MUNCIE, Ind. – On June 21st, 2022, Forbes Magazine recognized First Merchants Bank as among the best banks in Indiana, an honor Forbes bestows to only the top 2.7% of banks nationally. Using Statista as its survey research firm, Forbes identified the best banks in every state by extensively surveying bank customers about the quality of the customer experience and services provided by their banks. Forbes publishes the results to better inform people about which banks provide exceptionally superior service over a full range of needs: branch services, digital services, customer service, financial advice, trustworthiness, and terms & conditions.
MUNCIE, IN
indyschild.com

8 Unique Animal Encounters in Central Indiana

Most children love animals: Their wet noses, soft fur, and sometimes silly antics can provide hours of fun and education. It’s fun to see animals in real life, and fortunately for us Hoosiers, we have many opportunities to encounter animals up close. Many of the animal encounters across Indiana are a part of conservation efforts, and not only can families learn more about wild animals, farm animals and pets, they can enjoy the time together in an afternoon of furry (or scaly) fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana’s first mochi donut shop opens in Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Originally from California, Tom Nguyen moved to Indiana and realized he couldn’t get the mochi donuts he loved. The solution: He figured out how to make them and opened Mochi Joy, the first donut shop of its kind in Indiana, with wife and co-owner Rachel Burnett.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy