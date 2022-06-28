Let the Governor’s Race Begin

Indiana farmer says it’s been a growing season with challenges like no other. An Indiana farmer says farmers in her area continue to battle supply shortages. Isabella Chism, who is also 2nd Vice President of the Indiana Farm Bureau, says the lack of fertilizer availability forced some farmers to alter their original planting intentions. “In our area, in particular, there’s been a variety of changes,” she says. “Some have switched to growing fertilizer because they don’t need it. The fertilizer has been a big issue.”

