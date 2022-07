From rising artists such as Nadia Lee Cohen and Adam Parker Smith, to masters in Yayoi Kusama and the late-great Sam Gilliam. No matter where you come from, the past few years have been stressful in too many ways to count. From lockdown to protests, elections to inflation, wars to climate change — it seems like we can’t catch a break. As the world begins to open back up, consider visiting a museum. A new study by the University of Pennsylvania found that a simple visit can help reduce anxiety and depression, amongst other things.

MUSEUMS ・ 10 HOURS AGO