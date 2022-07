The footwear space is in somewhat of a bizarre state right now. From a product standpoint, there’s been an inundation of hot-ticket collaborations, unexpected crossover team-ups and mass-produced GRs that have captured the hearts of sneakerheads across the world. This is certainly a big indicator that the culture is alive and kicking, but various factors — from supply chain issues to rising prices due to inflation and brands having no answer for bots — have undoubtedly made buying sneakers less appealing at times.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO