Los Angeles County, CA

Police Search for Suspect Who Killed Driver in Canoga Park Hit and Run

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A man was killed in a violent hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park Tuesday, and police were searching for a driver who left the scene.

Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. to DeSoto Avenue and Vanowen Street, where they learned the driver of a black Dodge Ram truck ran a red light and slammed into a Lexus, authorities said.

The driver of the Lexus was ejected with the impact of the collision and struck a utility pole, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.

"The driver [of the Dodge Ram] was traveling at a high-rate of speed, in excess of over 80 miles an hour," LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman told Fox 11, adding that the Dodge's airbags had exploded.

The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene, Lomeli said. He was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Nelson Castaneda, 20, of Canoga Park.

Debris from the collision was scattered throughout the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram ran away from the scene and an LAPD K-9 unit attempted to track him but the search was called off at around 5 a.m.

