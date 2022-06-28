ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville man leaving wedding shot in the face in Minneapolis

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
When four people were shot when gunfire erupted near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Saturday night, one of the victims was a Nashville man who was walking his sister-in-law to her car following a wedding.

Tyler King, an innocent bystander, was shot in the face, apparently struck by a stray bullet. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Friends and family say there was "no one sight on a relatively quiet street" when the gunshots ran out around 11 p.m.

Police believe the shooting happened when a "crowd of people and vehicles" gathered near the intersection of Main St. and 6th Ave. on the east side of the Stone Arch Bridge. King was shot in the head and three other victims, ages 17, 18 and 19, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to his CaringBridge page, King underwent a procedure to reduce swelling in his brain on Monday, and the surgery was a success.

"Tyler still has a long ways to go, and we are believing and praying the swelling will completely go down in the coming weeks," the journal entry says. "We are in need of continuous prayers, specifically for the swelling in his brain and movement on his right side."

In addition to the swelling of his brain, King has suffered a stroke and a brain bleed since being shot. His long-term prognosis remains unknown.

King is married and has two children, the GoFundMe notes. The online fundraiser has raised around $37,000 for the King family.

Minneapolis Police Department continues to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or filing a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Your Huckleberry
3d ago

Best wishes for the man from Tennessee. Sad to see the cesspool Minneapolis has become under the liberals soft on crime and prosecution. Interesting how the most violent cities are run by the limp democrats. DO NOT go to Minneapolis for any reason and you won’t become a victim.

Jorge
3d ago

I'm surprised most of the wedding party didn't get car jacked as well. Used to be 60 cops downtown most weekends, now just 6.

Marc Grove
3d ago

We live here and no longer visit downtown Mpls. Not worth the risk. Sorry to hear of this unfortunate incident.

