Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from pool in south Minneapolis

A 7-year-old boy pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis this past weekend has died.

Hennepin County Sheriff spokesperson Andy Skoogman confirmed the update with Bring Me The News on Monday. The boy's identity has not been released.

The sheriff's office says the possible drowning happened at 8 p.m. Saturday at a house on the 2200 block of South Pillsbury Avenue.

First responders attempted life-saving measures before the boy was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

The case is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.