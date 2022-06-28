ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from pool in south Minneapolis

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjHXq_0gOQSflo00

A 7-year-old boy pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis this past weekend has died.

Hennepin County Sheriff spokesperson Andy Skoogman confirmed the update with Bring Me The News on Monday. The boy's identity has not been released.

The sheriff's office says the possible drowning happened at 8 p.m. Saturday at a house on the 2200 block of South Pillsbury Avenue.

First responders attempted life-saving measures before the boy was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

The case is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJON

Six Teenagers Hospitalized After Crash in Anoka County

HAM LAKE -- Six teenagers were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed in Anoka County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday in Ham Lake. They say the early indications show that the vehicle containing six 17-year-olds was traveling at...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

6 teens rushed to hospital following Ham Lake crash

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Six teenagers are in the hospital Friday morning after a bad crash in Ham Lake. They are all seventeen years old.Officials say it appears they were speeding when the vehicle hit a tree. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 16800 block of Xylite Street.Scanner audio indicates that one of the teens was possibly ejected from the vehicle, and that the vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived. Some of the victims reportedly needed to be extracted from the vehicle.Two of the teenagers were flown to the hospital, via Life Link III and North Memorial Air Care helicopters. The other four were taken by ambulance.Officials have not released any condition updates or names this morning.
HAM LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers Thursday in Minnesota

Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
HAM LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
KARE 11

6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.
HAM LAKE, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Infant Severely Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash

North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says an infant was severely injured in the three-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol's report on the incident indicates the baby, identified as Hudson Allen of North Branch, was a passenger in a small SUV that was rear-ended by a minivan on Highway 95 about 2 miles northwest of North Branch around 4:45 PM. The collision caused the SUV to spin into the path of oncoming traffic and collided with a car.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Hennepin County Sheriff
CBS Minnesota

Crash in Maple Grove leaves 2-year-old child dead

MAPLE GROVE -- A two-car crash last week in the Twin Cities metro left a 2-year-old child dead.  City officials in Maple Grove say the crash happened Thursday evening on the 1600 block of County Road 81, near the Elm Creek Park Reserve in the northwest metro.  A car traveling east on the county road attempted to make a left-hand turn against oncoming traffic and was hit by a van.  The car's driver, 31-year-old Mary Dermane of Brooklyn Park, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.  Her child, Razak Kalon, was killed.  Investigators are working to determine if the child's car seat was properly placed inside the car. The driver of the van was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation, police say. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota duo charged after 10-pound meth package sent to wrong address

An Elk River woman and an Osseo man have been charged following an investigation that led to the discovery of over 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Court documents state 28-year-old Jessica M. Geraghty, of Elk River, and 24-year-old Ricardo Juaregui, of Osseo, face first-degree possession of controlled substance charges. They also face first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of the controlled substance.
ELK RIVER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

A former dairy farm at 4562 McColl Drive in Savage, where police are investigating alleged animal cruelty against hundreds of rabbits. Source: Google Streetview. For the past five years, the historic barn and idyllic pastures of Savage, Minnesota’s last farm have served as the backdrop for a young boy’s mission, as he described, to change the world through kindness “one bunny at a time.”
SAVAGE, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in I-494 crash in Richfield

A 42-year-old motorcyclist died in a highway crash in Richfield on Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shakopee resident Richard F. Judy was traveled westbound on I-494 on a Kawasaki motorcycle when traffic slowed near Highway 77, causing Judy to lose control of the bike. The motorcycle came...
RICHFIELD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
OAKDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy