Spokane Valley, WA

No one injured in Spokane Valley fire

By Elise Jawed
 4 days ago
Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash.– No one was injured in a commercial building fire in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the fire at E Sprague and S Dollar Rd around 1:20 a.m.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames and were able to contain the fire to where it started.

The cause is still under investigation. No firefighter injuries were reported.

