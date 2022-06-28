Clippers Expected to Sign John Wall

The Phoenix Suns can expect to see John Wall plenty next season.

After November 2017, John Wall has played just once against the Phoenix Suns. That should change relatively soon.

Multiple reports surfaced of the Houston Rockets reaching a buyout with Wall, who is expected to clear waivers and sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Wall, who was due $47.4 million from the Rockets after exercising the player option for the final year of his contract, agreed to take $6.5 million less to become a free agent, a source told ESPN," said NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski .

"That is roughly the amount of the taxpayer midlevel exception, which Wall could receive once he is able to negotiate a deal with the Clippers."

Wall is now expected to join forces with the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles. The Clippers missed the playoffs last season after previously facing the Suns in the 2021 Western Conference Finals.

Wall has displayed his talents time and time again on the basketball court, although his health has held him back tremendously in recent years. Wall has played just a combined 113 games in the last five seasons, dealing with injuries to his Achilles, hamstring and heel among other minor ticks to his health.

The Clippers are betting on Wall to be ready to play for the first time since April 23 of last year.

Phoenix split their season series with Los Angeles 2-2 last season.

